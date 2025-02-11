InCoax and CTIconnect Partner to Expand Broadband Solutions in the US and Canada

Strategic collaboration enhances broadband access for underserved MDUs, empowering service providers with cost-effective, high-performance solutions across North America.

InCoax Networks, a leader in broadband extension solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with CTIconnect, a highly reputable and widely recognized connectivity solutions provider. This collaboration aims to extend InCoax's reach across the United States and Canada, further penetrating the broadband extension market and advancing digital inclusion for brownfield multi-dwelling units (MDUs).

The partnership reflects both companies' shared commitment to delivering cost-effective, high-performance access solutions that empower broadband providers to bridge the digital divide. Through this collaboration, CTIconnect will leverage InCoax's innovative MoCA Access technology to provide scalable, reliable, and high-speed connectivity to underserved MDUs, enabling service providers to address growing demand in urban and suburban markets.

A significant benefit of this partnership is the enhanced control and quality it provides to Wireless Internet Service Providers (WISPs). By integrating InCoax's technology, WISPs gain a pipeline from their radio to the customer's Wi-Fi, ensuring full end-to-end control. This streamlined connectivity enables WISPs (and fiber operators alike) to do faster and more cost-effective deployments while delivering premium network performance, reliability, and customer experience.

"As CTIconnect serves both wireless ISPs and fiber/XGS-PON ISPs-market segments where our solution provides significant value - we view CTIconnect as a highly capable and strategic partner," said Andreas Bergman, CCO at InCoax. "Together, we are uniquely positioned to deliver state-of-the-art broadband solutions that improve connectivity and support digital inclusion in North America."

CTIconnect's expertise in the broadband space is underscored by its dedication to tailored solutions and its mission of empowering its partners to achieve financial and operational goals. Their proven track record in supporting service providers aligns seamlessly with InCoax's vision of extending broadband access in an efficient and sustainable manner.

"InCoax's cost-effective and high-performance solutions complement our approach to empowering businesses with the tools they need to succeed," said Matt Kahle, Director of Broadband Development at CTIconnect. "This partnership allows us to expand our portfolio and provide our customers with even greater flexibility and innovation."

This partnership reinforces the shared values of both companies - fostering trust, enabling growth, and building stronger connections. With a focus on expanding broadband access, enhancing control and quality for WISPs, and supporting connectivity in MDUs, the collaboration between InCoax and CTIconnect is set to create meaningful impacts across North America.

About InCoax Networks

InCoax Networks repurposes existing property coaxial networks for fiber and fixed wireless access (FWA) extension deployments worldwide. Its high-performance, reliable, and cost-effective technology reduces installation time, increases adoption rates, and promotes digital inclusion. Learn more at www.incoax.com.

About CTIconnect

CTIconnect serves as a trusted partner for businesses in the connectivity industry. Offering technical expertise, services, and hardware, CTIconnect specializes in tailored solutions that support financial and operational success. By engineering lasting partnerships, CTIconnect helps build a better-connected world. www.cticonnect.com

SOURCE: CTIconnect

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire