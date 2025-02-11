GoDaddy: Assisting Customers with Their Unique Needs: Meet Mesha McMiller

Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

What's your story? Tell us a little bit about yourself and your career journey here at GoDaddy.

I started out as an employee at Main Street Hub in June of 2018, and became a part of the GoDaddy team just a month later, following the company's acquisition. Throughout my career with GoDaddy, I have focused on websites and their connection to marketing. I have had the opportunity to interact with many customers about their website needs and how these fit into the success of their businesses.

A few years back, I started running our Empower by GoDaddy webinars. Empower by GoDaddy is our community impact program that is designed to ensure that those who face additional barriers to their journey as a successful business owner can grow their business, regardless of race, gender or socioeconomic status. During these webinars, I would share important website and marketing tips with entrepreneurs, along with demos of GoDaddy's products. It was a wonderful opportunity to connect with people. I now work on another Website Design Services team, focusing on WordPress clients.

I've learned a lot and grown so much in my role. I truly enjoy my job, and it feels great to be able to help customers through my years of experience. Working closely with websites and marketing gives me true fulfillment.

What have you learned about yourself through the projects you've worked on?

I have learned three key things:

I always want to work with customers in some capacity. I find it especially rewarding to assist those who have had "less than ideal" experiences, as it presents a challenge and demonstrates that GoDaddy is a company that values customer satisfaction. I also aspire to lead and help others find the same joy in their work. I've discovered just how impactful a company like GoDaddy can be in empowering communities and boosting economic growth. Programs such as Empower by GoDaddy and and Made in America play a big role in this, and I hope to help with the latter someday. With dedicated employees and great tools, there are endless possibilities for both young and seasoned entrepreneurs. I've learned the importance of speaking up. I've been on some amazing teams that have encouraged us to share new ideas and show how they could benefit our customers. I've become less afraid to ask challenging questions; there are really only so many outcomes, and often it leads to productive discussions!

How do you stay updated on the latest web technologies and design trends?

I love exploring the web because inspiration is everywhere! Sometimes I even come across examples of what not to do, which gives me ideas on how to improve websites. I enjoy attending seminars and conferences when I can, and I make it a point to check out what my current customers are doing. I think it's important to be involved; asking questions is great, but truly listening to what a customer envisions helps us create something that's not just effective but also unique to their needs.

If you had to describe GoDaddy's culture in one word, what would it be and why?

Family. I've met so many amazing people here. We've shared great experiences, even if some were virtual. When I had my last baby, I couldn't wait to share her cute little face with everyone at GoDaddy. The support is incredible, and everyone is down-to-earth and genuinely good people.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

I love spending time with my family, especially my kids. My oldest child is 19 and still enjoys hanging out with me, so I'm soaking that up for as long as I can. The youngest is so full of energy and laughter; it's a joy to watch her grow. I'm also a big fan of crime dramas-who doesn't love "Law and Order," "The Good Wife," and "NCIS"?

On top of that, I play the viola. I'm not a professional by any means, but I've been playing on and off since third grade and really enjoy it!

