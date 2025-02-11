Plano, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2025) - LBO Career Coaching & Consulting LLC (LBOCC), founded by career strategist Lametra Off, announces a series of leadership development events designed to equip professionals with the confidence, skills, and strategies to advance in their careers. Through expert-led coaching and interactive workshops, LBOCC helps emerging and experienced leaders navigate career transitions, strengthen leadership abilities, and unlock new professional opportunities. These events will provide actionable insights tailored to today's evolving workplace landscape.

Lametra Off's journey from a teenage mother working multiple jobs to a U.S. Army Sergeant exemplifies resilience and transformation. Transitioning into leadership training and executive coaching, she identified gaps in traditional career coaching models and founded LBOCC to address the challenges professionals face in advancing their careers.

LBOCC's Coaching Approach:

Confidence Building: Overcoming imposter syndrome and self-doubt.

Career Clarity: Identifying hidden strengths and aligning them with the right opportunities.

Leadership Development: Preparing clients for executive roles through tailored coaching sessions.

Networking Mastery: Teaching job seekers how to build meaningful, strategic relationships.

Teaching job seekers how to build meaningful, strategic relationships. Authentic Value Proposition: Helping professionals develop and communicate their unique strengths.

LBOCC provides customized action plans to help clients navigate career transitions, professional growth, and workplace challenges.

Upcoming Events in 2025:

February - Urban Author Showcase (Plano, TX): Featuring Lametra's book, Becoming A Diamond Snowflake: Discover Your YOUnique Brilliance , along with discussions from other authors on leadership and career success.

March - Spring Cleaning Workshop (Plano, TX): A hands-on session focused on eliminating mental, physical, and career clutter to foster professional growth.

May - Diamond Snowflake Retreat Informational Meetings (Location TBD): A transformational experience designed to help professionals rediscover their strengths and confidence while networking with like-minded individuals.

LBOCC invites professionals ready to take control of their careers to explore its personalized coaching services.

For more information, contact LBOCC at questions@lbocareercoaching.com or 972-423- 9542.

Visit https://lbocareercoaching.com/home.

About LBO Career Coaching & Consulting LLC:

LBOCC is committed to empowering professionals through personalized coaching focused on confidence building, career clarity, leadership development, networking mastery, and authentic value proposition creation.

