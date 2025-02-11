THANE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ducon Infratechnologies Limited (BSE:534674, NSE: DUCON), ("Ducon", "Company"), India's leading Fossil Fuel Clean Coal technologies Company, reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024. For nine months ending on December 31, 2024, the company reported consolidated sales of INR 333.09 crores compared to INR 312.40 crores a year ago in FY 2024. Net income for nine months ending on December 31, 2024, was INR 9.94 crores compared to INR 4.51 crores for the similar period last fiscal year. Revenue for the third quarter ending Dec 31, 2024, was INR 112.68 crores compared to INR 112.29 crores for the same quarter a year ago. Net income for the third quarter was INR 3.41 crores compared to INR 3.11 crores a year ago.

Ducon's Chairman and CEO, Aron Govil, commented on the results, "We are thrilled with the tremendous progress we have made in earnings growth for our businesses during this fiscal year. We have demonstrated improvement in our gross margins, which we believe will continue to strengthen as we grow the Company through profitable projects in the future. Our Company will continue to improve its operating profits, which will provide the foundation for future growth and creating more shareholder value."

About Ducon Infratechnologies Limited

Ducon Infratechnologies Limited is India's leading technology company at the forefront of bringing Clean technologies to meet India's growing need for energy and infrastructure while executing turn-key projects for India's utilities and industrial plants such as: chemicals, mining, steel, Cement etc. The Company has 3 divisions. a) Fossil Fuel Clean Technologies (FGD systems etc.) b) Bulk Material Handling systems and c) Infrastructure systems such as CCTV and green energy. In the FGD sector, Ducon is regarded as the pioneer as it has installed in 2007 India's first Sea Water FGD system with 100% of flue gas for 2 x 250 MW Dahanu Thermal Power Station for Reliance Energy Ltd, Dahanu, Maharashtra, India. Ducon is also credited with providing in 2009 India's first Wet Limestone FGD system on coal fired power plant with production of saleable Gypsum for 2 x 600 MW Udupi Thermal Power Station, Karnataka, India.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward looking statements.

Contacts

Ron Kumar

Ducon Group

rkumar@ducon.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250211499009/en/