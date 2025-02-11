Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.02.2025
US-Biotech-Firma sorgt für Furore - steckt hier die Zukunft der Krebsheilung?
WKN: A1H735 | ISIN: CA3799005093 | Ticker-Symbol: G1MN
Tradegate
11.02.25
17:09 Uhr
0,996 Euro
-0,014
-1,39 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0051,04018:01
1,0051,04017:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.02.2025 15:06 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.: Assays on Duquesne West Property Continue to Support Open Pit Potential

Finanznachrichten News

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF - OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to provide a further update on work undertaken by Emperor Metals Inc. on the Duquesne West Property in Quebec, under option from Globex.

In a press release today, Emperor report that they completed drilling and assaying of 19 holes (8,166m) in 2024 as well as assaying approximately 8,000 metres of historical core stored by Globex. One hundred percent (100%) of the assays from the 2024 drilling have been reported but, only 55% of the historical core assays.

John Florek, the President of Emperor, commented:

"With intercepts like 43.9 m at 0.74 g/t Au (gold) in previously unsampled historical core and 2.5 m of 8.62 g/t Au, we are growing more confident in adding incremental ounces outside the known lenses. We are identifying new zones with both high-grade and lower-grade potential for open-pit mining, while also expanding these zones; critical for realizing our open-pit mining vision. We continue to extend the potential open-pit footprint, both at the margins and at depth."

Shareholders may access Emperor's press release here.

Duquesne West Gold Project - Emperor Metals Inc./Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

Duquesne West Gold Project - Emperor Metals Inc./Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

We Seek Safe Harbour.Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 - 2(b)
CUSIP Number 379900 50 9
LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95
For further information, contact:
Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.
President & CEO
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.
86, 14th Street
Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada J9X 2J1
Tel.: 819.797.5242
Fax: 819.797.1470
info@globexmining.com
www.globexmining.com

Forward-Looking Statements: Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements". These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. ("Globex"). No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the "Annual Information Form" filed by Globex on SEDARplus.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c6587f67-2e01-4fe4-8eb9-6ae15130d354


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
