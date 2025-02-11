PetIQ, Inc.: PetIQ Names Camillo Pane as Chief Executive Officer

Accomplished Consumer Goods and Health Care Leader

Would Bring Decades of Leadership Experience to Role

EAGLE, Idaho, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetIQ, Inc. ("PetIQ" or the "Company"), a leading pet medication, health and wellness company and portfolio company of Bansk Group, is pleased to announce that Camillo Pane would join PetIQ as Chief Executive Officer, effective February 17, 2025. Mr. Pane would succeed Cord Christensen.

Mr. Pane's passion for making a difference in the lives of consumers has been a constant focus throughout his more than 30-year career. His drive and commitment in this area has led to strong share gains and profitable growth at a variety of iconic consumer and pet health and wellness brands and businesses. Most recently, he served as Group CEO of Health & Happiness Group, a global health and nutrition company. Previously, he served as CEO of Coty, one of the largest beauty companies in the world, where he led the company through a merger with the P&G Specialty Beauty business. Before that, he spent a highly successful career of nearly 20 years at Reckitt Benckiser in mostly consumer health-focused operational and strategic roles. He currently also serves as Chairman of Alliance Pharma plc, a global consumer health company.

"PetIQ is a unique force for innovation within the pet health and wellness space, and it would be a tremendous honor to lead this company into its next chapter," said Mr. Pane. "Throughout my career, I have been driven by an enduring commitment to accelerate growth, drive value creation and deliver the highest-quality products and experiences for the consumers I've served. I am excited for the opportunity to do that alongside the talented team at PetIQ as it expands access to convenient, affordable veterinary services and continues to grow its offering of health products that help pets live their best lives."

"We are thrilled with the opportunity to have a leader with Camillo's depth of knowledge and expertise to join the PetIQ family," said Bart Becht, Senior Partner at Bansk and PetIQ Board spokesperson. "Having known Camillo for over 25 years, I have witnessed firsthand his dedication to building iconic brands and executing meaningful, long-term growth strategies that have a distinct consumer impact and drive profitable growth, and I am confident he will be the right leader for PetIQ's next chapter. I look forward to supporting him when he starts his new role."

Mr. Becht continued, "On behalf of the Board, I would like to express our gratitude to Cord for his 15 years of leadership and for the strong foundation he helped establish as CEO. We wish him well in his future endeavors."

About PetIQ

PetIQ is a leading pet medication, health and wellness company delivering a smarter way for pet parents to help their pets live their best lives through convenient access to affordable products and veterinary services. The Company's product business engages with pet parents through retail and e-commerce sales channels with its branded and distributed pet medications as well as health and wellness items. PetIQ manufactures and distributes pet products from its world-class facilities in Omaha, Nebraska, Springville, Utah and Daytona Beach, Florida. The Company's veterinarian services offering operates in over 2,600 mobile community clinic locations and wellness centers hosted at retail partners in 39 states. PetIQ believes that pets are an important part of the family and deserve the best products and care we can provide them.

