Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2025) - IMPACT Silver Corp. (TSXV: IPT) (OTCQB: ISVLF) (FSE: IKL) ("IMPACT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further drill results from the new Kena Vein South discovery in its producing Guadalupe silver mine in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District, Mexico.

KENA VEIN SOUTH UNDERGROUND DRILL RESULTS

Underground drilling from Level 140 of the Guadalupe Mine intersected further significant mineralization on the south extension of the recently discovered Kena Vein South, within 100-200 metres of active mine workings. New assays received include the following:

TABLE 1: NEW KENA VEIN SOUTH DRILL RESULTS - GUADALUPE MINE

Hole No. From (metres) To (metres) Interval (metres) Silver (g/t) Gold (g/t) Lead (%) Zinc (%) MPZ-UG-005-24 213.08 215.85 2.77 597.0 1.15 0.79 0.61 And 261.20 261.55 0.35 338.0 0.87 0.38 1.68 And 270.95 271.50 0.55 1,460.0 0.04 0.27 0.72 And 278.40 279.75 1.35 298.0 0.03 0.13 0.04 MPZ-UG-006-24 290.00 293.70 3.70 195.3 0.05 0.19 0.47 Including 292.80 293.70 0.90 611.0 0.17 0.60 1.34 MPZ-UG-007-24 207.00 207.75 0.75 519.0 0.54 0.20 0.39

True widths are interpreted to be 85-100% of drill intervals. Drill results reported in this news release were infill holes on the Kena Vein South to fill a gap in previously reported drilling in preparation for mining (see Table 2 and Figure 1). These results include nearby parallel and splay veins. Additional drilling is planned, surface trenching and sampling of the vein has been completed (assays pending), and new underground access to the Kena Vein South is close to completion to begin mining. The Company intends to continue to maintain a broad exploration program in 2025 and expects to update the market with additional drill results in the coming months.

CEO STATEMENT

President and CEO Fred Davidson commented, "We are pleased with these additional excellent drill results from the recently discovered Kena Vein South which has now been drilled over 150 metres length and remains open for further drilling. The close proximity of the new vein to current active mine workings has allowed for rapid and low cost mine development. Our mining team is close to completing a new underground access to the vein and it is expected that the first mineral will be mined from Kena South this month. These results are a testament to the Company's ongoing, aggressive exploration program targeting primarily high-grade silver as well as significant gold, lead and zinc values."

KENA VEIN SOUTH DRILL RESULTS TO DATE

The Kena Vein South has now been drill tested over a length of 150 metres from mine Level 140 and is open for extension to the southeast, updip and downdip. Table 2 below is a compilation of drill results from the zone to date and Figure 1 is a map of drill hole locations:

TABLE 2: TOTAL KENA VEIN SOUTH DRILL RESULTS TO DATE - GUADALUPE MINE

Hole No. From (metres) To (metres) Interval (metres) Silver (g/t) Gold (g/t) Lead (%) Zinc (%) MPZ-UG-009-23 193.95 194.25 0.30 675.0 0.00 0.16 1.24 MPZ-UG-010-23 232.50 233.80 1.30 232.0 0.09 0.10 0.16 And 236.00 239.40 3.40 190.7 0.34 1.43 2.99 Including 238.50 239.40 0.90 361.0 0.41 2.32 5.07 MPZ-UG-011-23 221.10 247.65 26.55 168.5 0.04 0.12 0.31 Including 221.10 236.85 15.75 226.5 0.05 0.15 0.36 Including 221.10 222.75 1.65 1,005.0 0.21 0.72 1.10 Including 229.40 231.05 1.65 348.4 0.05 0.17 0.59 Including 235.30 236.85 1.55 407.0 0.06 0.17 0.76 MPZ-UG01-24 79.45 81.10 1.65 377.9 0.40 0.27 0.42 And 178.10 178.85 0.75 1,400.0 0.39 0.90 2.09 And 206.70 224.00 17.30 213.8 0.02 0.15 0.25 Including 206.70 210.60 3.90 357.7 0.03 0.18 0.41 And 231.80 232.10 0.30 782.0 0.06 0.13 0.29 MPZ-UG03-24 241.62 242.40 0.78 463.0 0.09 0.63 1.23 And 254.00 255.20 1.20 198.0 1.99 3.31 5.93 MPZ-UG-004-24 179.50 179.90 0.40 1,450.0 0.65 2.16 3.05 And 263.00 263.70 0.70 1,615.0 0.58 1.83 6.05 MPZ-UG-005-24 213.08 215.85 2.77 597.0 1.15 0.79 0.61 And 261.20 261.55 0.35 338.0 0.87 0.38 1.68 And 270.95 271.50 0.55 1,460.0 0.04 0.27 0.72 And 278.40 279.75 1.35 298.0 0.03 0.13 0.04 MPZ-UG-006-24 290.00 293.70 3.70 195.3 0.05 0.19 0.47 Including 292.80 293.70 0.90 611.0 0.17 0.60 1.34 MPZ-UG-007-24 207.00 207.75 0.75 519.0 0.54 0.20 0.39

True widths are interpreted to be 85-100% of drill intervals. These results include nearby parallel and splay veins.

ABOUT IMPACT SILVER

IMPACT Silver Corp. (TSXV: IPT) is a successful producer-explorer with two mining projects in Mexico.

Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District: IMPACT owns 100% of the 211 km2 Zacualpan project in central Mexico where four underground silver mines and one open pit mine feed the central 500 tpd Guadalupe processing plant. To the south, the Capire Project includes a 200 tpd processing pilot plant adjacent to an open pit silver mine with an NI 43-101 inferred mineral resource of over 4.5 million oz silver, 48 million lbs zinc and 21 million lbs lead (see IMPACT news release dated January 18, 2016 for details and QP statement). Company personnel are reviewing Capire for a potential restart of operations. Over the past 18 years, IMPACT has placed multiple zones into commercial production and produced over 13 million ounces of silver, generating revenues over $261 million, with no long-term debt.

Plomosas Zinc-Lead-Silver District: Plomosas is a high-grade zinc producer in northern Mexico with exceptional exploration upside potential. The Company recently restarted mining operations and is ramping up production toward design capacity levels. Exploration potential at Plomosas is exceptional along a 6 km-long structure with a number of historic mines and mineral prospects. This is in addition to other exploration targets on the 3,019-hectare property including untested copper-gold targets with indications of high-grade material from surface. Regionally, Plomosas lies in the same mineral belt as some of the largest carbonate replacement deposits in the world.

Quality Control/Quality Assurance

Samples reported in this news release were analyzed by ALS Group, an internationally recognized analytical services provider, using a multielement ICP package for silver and base metals, and fire assay and AAS for gold. Assays for base metals >1% resorted to an overlimit method. Certified Reference Materials and internal control samples are added to the sample stream at regular intervals to monitor assay quality control.

Qualified Person and NI 43-101 Disclosure

Silvia Kohler, P.Geo. is a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of NI 43-101 and has approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Additional information about IMPACT and its operations can be found on the Company website at www.IMPACTSilver.com . Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @IMPACT_Silver and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/impactsilver

On behalf of IMPACT Silver Corp.

"Frederick W. Davidson"



President & CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This IMPACT News Release may contain certain "forward-looking" statements and information relating to IMPACT that is based on the beliefs of IMPACT management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to IMPACT management. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "planned", "expect", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intends", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions, or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "should", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding interpretation of drill results, activity at the projects and estimated timing thereof, the potential for defining and extending the known mineralization, exploration potential on the properties, and plans for drilling and future operations at the Company's projects or plans for financing.

Such forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and assumptions, including with respect to, without limitation, exploration and development risks, expenditure and financing requirements, title matters, operating hazards, criminal activity, metal prices, political and economic factors, competitive factors, general economic conditions, relationships with vendors, strategic partners and local communities, governmental regulation and supervision, seasonality, technological change, industry practices, pandemics and one-time events. Should any one or more risks or uncertainties materialize or change, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and forward-looking statements may vary materially from those described herein. IMPACT does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement or beliefs, opinions, projections or other factors, except as required by law.

The Company's decision to place a mine into production, expand a mine, make other production related decisions or otherwise carry out mining and processing operations, is largely based on internal non-public Company data and reports based on exploration, development and mining work by the Company's technical personnel. The results of this work are evident in the discovery and building of multiple mines for the Company at Zacualpan and in the track record of mineral production and financial returns of the Company since 2006. Under NI 43-101, the Company is required to disclose that it has not based its production decisions on NI 43-101 mineral resources or reserve estimates, preliminary economic assessments or feasibility studies, and historically such projects have increased uncertainty and risk of failure.

