Kent, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2025) - Amtivo, the global ISO certification specialist, is proud to announce that two of its largest businesses - British Assessment Bureau in the UK and Amtivo in Ireland - have been honoured with the prestigious Feefo Platinum Award for another consecutive year.

British Assessment Bureau and Amtivo Ireland keep their Feefo Platinum Trusted Service Award 2025

This recognition, based on verified and authentic customer feedback, highlights the exceptional service and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction demonstrated by both companies.

The Feefo Platinum Trusted Service Award serves as a mark of distinction, celebrating businesses that consistently provide outstanding customer experiences over an extended period. Platinum status is achieved by getting[d] a score of 4.5 or more out of 5 for three or more years running.

The Award is based entirely on verified and unbiased feedback from real customers. Retaining this award - British Assessment Bureau for its ISO certification services, and Amtivo in Ireland for its ISO training services - demonstrates the dedication of both companies in placing their customers at the heart of their operations and maintaining the highest standards of service.

What does this mean for customers?

Unwavering commitment to excellence - A guarantee that customers will always receive exceptional, high-quality services backed by years of expertise.

Customer-centred approach - Clear evidence that customer satisfaction is the driving force behind every decision and action for both brands.

Transparent and reliable services - Confidence in partnering with organisations that actively listen to feedback, adapt to evolving needs, and continually strive for improvement.

Proven long-term dedication - Reassurance of a consistent, dependable service that has been recognised and celebrated year after year.

"We are honoured to be recognised once again with the Feefo Platinum Trusted Service Award," said Celeste Walters, Group Client Services Director at Amtivo. "This Award is a testament to our team's hard work and our ongoing commitment to building trust and ensuring transparency with our clients. These Awards provide our clients with peace of mind when achieving ISO certification through Amtivo, supporting their ambitions to deliver quality services and products to their customers."

With over 25 years of industry expertise and thousands of satisfied clients, British Assessment Bureau and Amtivo in Ireland continue to push the boundaries of excellence in certification and training.

The British Assessment Bureau and Amtivo in Ireland are part of Amtivo Group, a leading provider of ISO certification services that helps organisations of all sizes enhance their performance and build credibility.

For more information about British Assessment Bureau and Amtivo in Ireland, visit:

british-assessment.co.uk

amtivo.com/ie/

About British Assessment Bureau

British Assessment Bureau is a leading UK-based certification body specialising in ISO standards and management system certifications. With decades of expertise, it helps SMEs improve their performance and achieve internationally recognised standards. British Assessment Bureau specialises in a comprehensive range of management systems, including quality management, environmental management, information security management, and health and safety management.

About Amtivo in Ireland

The Amtivo brand was established in Ireland in July 2024 following the Group's acquisition of two highly regarded Irish certification bodies, Certification Europe and EQA. Since it was founded in 1999, Certification Europe has developed into a highly respected player in the certification, inspection, and training markets, both locally and internationally. Established in 1995, EQA has been a pioneer in providing impartial third-party certification for management systems. Amtivo in Ireland is based in Dublin.

About Amtivo Group

Amtivo helps to build high-performing, sustainable organisations that deliver for their customers, employees, investors, and the societies in which they operate. This is achieved through the provision of accredited certification, training, and technology-enabled services. Amtivo specialises in management system certification covering quality, energy and the environment, business continuity, security, health and safety, and information security.

Amtivo Group is a registered company (Company No. 11135335)

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/240307

SOURCE: Amtivo Group