PrivateAuto Partners With Recurrent to Empower EV Owners With Seamless Vehicle Listing Options

PrivateAuto, the only end-to-end transactional marketplace for private-party vehicles, today announced its partnership with Recurrent, the auto industry's standard for used electric vehicle (EV) insights. The new collaboration enables Recurrent's 30,000 EV owners to seamlessly list their vehicles for private sale on PrivateAuto, gaining access to a secure and efficient selling experience.

PrivateAuto's trusted platform for safe and simple private car buying and selling is designed to eliminate common challenges in private vehicle sales, such as fraud risks, complex paperwork, and delayed payments. With features like identity verification, e-signatures, and PrivateAuto Pay's secure banking integration, sellers can confidently complete transactions without the hassle of traditional private-party sales. By integrating with Recurrent, PrivateAuto provides EV owners with a trusted and convenient way to connect with serious buyers while ensuring a transparent, safe, and smooth transaction process.

"Helping EV owners justify healthier resale values has been our mission from Day 1," said Scott Case, CEO at Recurrent. "We get a lot of questions about how to do that in the private market, so we're thrilled to have a definitive answer: Go to PrivateAuto."

Recurrent provides data-driven insights into EV battery health and resale value, helping EV buyers and sellers make informed decisions. Through this partnership, Recurrent users can now leverage PrivateAuto's advanced tools, including test drive scheduling, secure messaging, and instant payment processing, to confidently sell their EVs without third-party involvement.

This collaboration highlights PrivateAuto's commitment to innovation in the private vehicle marketplace while supporting the growing demand for electric vehicles in the secondary market. PrivateAuto and Recurrent are empowering sellers with the tools they need to navigate private-party sales with confidence by offering a streamlined and secure platform for EV transactions.

"Partnering with Recurrent is an important step in our mission to modernize private car sales, especially for EV owners who need a trusted platform to sell their vehicles securely," said Brad Parker, Co-Founder and CEO of PrivateAuto. "This partnership ensures Recurrent users have a seamless and safe way to connect with buyers, complete transactions, and maximize the value of their EVs."

About PrivateAuto

PrivateAuto is the first transactional marketplace that simplifies and secures the private vehicle sale process. Founded in 2020, the company provides a self-service platform that enables a safe, simple, and speedy experience for vehicle buyers and sellers. With identity verification, an e-bill of sale, and instant transfer of funds, PrivateAuto sets the standard for peer-to-peer car sales. For more information, visit privateauto.com or follow @privateauto on Instagram, YouTube, or LinkedIn.

About Recurrent

Recurrent was founded in 2020 with the goal to provide more transparency and confidence in pre-owned electric cars. Through its comprehensive battery reports for EV buyers, drivers and sellers, it aims to accelerate the overall adoption of electric vehicles. To learn more about Recurrent, visit https://www.recurrentauto.com/.

