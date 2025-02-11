Armis, the $4.2b valued cybersecurity company, makes strategic unifying GTM change, as it continues to drive record growth

Armis, the Cyber Exposure Management Security company, today announced, from its Accelerate Conference in Mexico, the promotion of Alex Mosher to President of Armis with immediate effect.

As part of its five year business strategy, Armis is committed to listing publicly and building a multi-generational cybersecurity company. In his new role as President, Mosher will lead Armis' unified go-to-market functions and continue to drive change at speed as the company scales to support its rapid growth.

"Alex has demonstrated his ability to repeatedly deliver and win since he came to Armis. He has been a tremendous colleague, partner and leader. He has a unique ability of bringing differing GTM teams together and leading them to shared success," said Yevgeny Dibrov, Co-founder and CEO, Armis. "Alex has successfully delivered time and time again, as our former Chief Revenue Officer, and I now look forward to him being even more successful in this ambitious new expanded role, as President."

Alex Mosher will continue to directly report to Yevgeny Dibrov, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Armis, but will now have an expanded role including all pre and post sales, operations and support functions in addition to collaborating with all related Marketing, Legal and Financial teams.

In this enhanced role, Alex will focus more on how to accelerate growth, build winning models with partners, deepen our relationships with customers, ensure the highest retention rates, drive efficiencies, revenues and scale. Working across the executive leadership team he will help to ensure Armis continues to accelerate market share, increasing profitability and margins.

"Armis is operating at the crux of cybersecurity innovation; our platform ensures that 1000s of entities world-wide are kept safe and secure on a daily basis. We are the dominant player when it comes to a single platform for cyber exposure management," said Alex Mosher, President of Armis. "It is mission critical that we have a unified GTM approach, spanning all elements of our customers' journey. I am looking forward to ensuring that our customers remain fully safe and secure and that our firm is best positioned to deliver on its promise to be a multi-generational cybersecurity company."

Mosher is an award-winning 20 year seasoned cybersecurity veteran with exceptional experience in pioneering GTM roles. Prior to joining Armis, Alex worked with major global brands including MobileIron, CA Technologies and EMtec inc.

Armis is the dominant leader in Cyber Exposure Management and the wider cybersecurity arena addressing CPS, OT, ICS, MDS, CAASM/Asset Management, IoMT, IOT, Vulnerability Management, findings and risk mitigation security needs. Armis ensures that organizations continuously see, protect and manage all critical assets from the ground to the cloud.

Armis, recently named to Inc.'s Best In Business, surpassed $200m ARR and has been valued at $4.2b. If you would like to know more about Armis and our award-winning platform click here. If you would like to know more about multiple career opportunities at Armis click here.

About Armis

Armis, the cyber exposure management security company, protects the entire attack surface and manages the organization's cyber risk exposure in real time. In a rapidly evolving, perimeter-less world, Armis ensures that organizations continuously see, protect and manage all critical assets from the ground to the cloud. Armis secures Fortune 100, 200 and 500 companies as well as national governments, state and local entities to help keep critical infrastructure, economies and society stay safe and secure 24/7. Armis is a privately held company headquartered in California.

