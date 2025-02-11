Will accelerate the development of cutting-edge communication components, systems, and networks, supporting the next generation of wireless technology with a focus on AI and sustainability

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is enhancing Europe's 6G research and innovation landscape by participating in two projects that are a part of the 6G Smart Networks and Services Joint Undertaking (SNS-JU), a research and innovation program co-funded by the European Union (EU).

Keysight plays an active role in advancing 6G, AI, and metrology research in Europe by collaborating with service providers, vendors, research institutes, and universities. Through partnerships, Keysight contributes to crucial EU and government-funded research, as well as innovation and trial programs. These new initiatives are geared towards facilitating the development and deployment of next-generation wireless technologies. By incorporating AI-driven management systems, the projects seek to minimize the environmental impact of network operations, promoting energy efficiency and reducing carbon footprints.

Keysight is participating in two new 6G SNS projects:

UNITY-6G which aims to develop an AI-native architecture that seamlessly integrates heterogeneous network domains while prioritizing sustainability, energy efficiency, and scalability.

These new initiatives will run for three years and augment Keysight's presence in collaborative European 6G projects, including four current SNS-JU projects: IMAGINE B5G, CENTRIC, 6G-SANDBOX, and 6G-SHINE, as well as others across the region. The Keysight Laboratories team in Aalborg, Denmark, and Malaga, Spain, will actively participate in these projects.

The programs will utilize Keysight's advanced solutions across multiple technology domains to help develop smart communication components, systems, and networks. The participating academia, research institutes, and commercial organizations will rely on Keysight's design, emulation, and test expertise to design prototypes, proofs-of-concept, and testbeds. The public-private partnership will help facilitate and develop industrial leadership in 5G and 6G networks and services in Europe.

Giampaolo Tardioli, Vice President, 6G and Next Generation Technology at Keysight, said: "We are excited to announce our participation in these two new groundbreaking projects, which aim to develop a highly sustainable and scalable AI-native architecture for 6G networks. Our advanced solution expertise will empower stakeholders to ignite significant and sustainable innovation. We are committed to fostering transformation, driving research and development, and promoting knowledge exchange across various sectors and disciplines. Through these partnerships, we will leverage a wealth of expertise and resources to tackle complex challenges and advance cutting-edge technologies."

