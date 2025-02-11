Bluestar Alliance, LLC: BLUESTAR ALLIANCE ACQUIRES PALM ANGELS

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluestar Alliance LLC, a leading global brand management firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Palm Angels® luxury streetwear brand. The acquisition of Palm Angels follows Bluestar Alliance's recent acquisition of Off-White from LVMH, and underscores Bluestar Alliance's continued expansion into the high-end streetwear and luxury fashion sectors. The addition of Palm Angels strengthens Bluestar's portfolio of both iconic and emerging brands, solidifying its leadership in the luxury streetwear market.

Born in 2015, Palm Angels has rapidly become a global leader in blending luxury fashion with street culture. Known for its distinctive aesthetic that merges American skate culture with Italian craftsmanship, the brand has garnered a loyal following and significant influence within the fashion world.

"We are thrilled to welcome Palm Angels into the Bluestar Alliance brand portfolio," said Joey Gabbay, CEO of Bluestar Alliance. "The brand's unique ability to bridge the worlds of streetwear and luxury has set it apart in the fashion industry. We are committed to supporting Palm Angels as it continues to evolve, innovate, and expand its global presence. This acquisition aligns perfectly with Bluestar's strategy of growing iconic brands with strong cultural relevance and consumer appeal."

Ralph Gindi, COO of Bluestar Alliance added, "Palm Angels is a brand that speaks directly to the cultural trailblazers-the underground tastemakers and fashion leaders who shape the future of style. In every community, there are those that set the trends, the visionaries who guide fashion's evolution, and those individuals are wearing Palm Angels. As we enter this exciting new chapter, we're proud to bring together creative forces from around the globe to continue shape the future of fashion."

"Palm Angels has been shaping the intersection of luxury and street culture.

As it enters a new chapter, I step away with confidence and wish them the greatest success ahead," said Francesco Ragazzi.

About Palm Angels:

Palm Angels started in 2011 as a photographic documentation of LA's skater culture by Francesco Ragazzi and evolved into clothing in 2015, becoming known for its contemporary take on cultural signifiers and rebellious spirit. Palm Angels has become synonymous with contemporary luxury streetwear, attracting a global fanbase that includes fashion insiders, musicians, and celebrities alike.

About Bluestar Alliance, LLC:

Founded by Joseph Gabbay and Ralph Gindi in 2006, Bluestar Alliance is a global brand management company that owns, manages, and markets a portfolio of premium fashion, lifestyle, and consumer brands. The portfolio spans a range of contemporary and luxury brands, with over $9 billion in global retail sales. Bluestar Alliance's network of domestic and international partners offers the opportunity to take niche and established brands and grow them into worldwide lifestyle brands. The company manages a portfolio of over 400 licensees and a growing branded retail platform of over 500 stores throughout North America, Europe, Australia, South America, Asia, the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East, and India.

For more information, please contact:

Sarah Rosen

Bluestar Alliance

SRosen@Bluestarall.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2617714/Bluestar_Alliance_palm_angel.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bluestar-alliance-acquires-palm-angels-302373738.html