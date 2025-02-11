Magnolia Bostad AB: Magnolia Bostad presents new goals

The board of directors of Magnolia Bostad has decided on new goals. The new operating goal means that the company's main focus should be to create stable, long-term and continuous value growth by developing attractive, sustainable living environments in Sweden's metropolitan areas. The new financial goal means that the company's equity ratio should be at least 25 percent.

Previous goals are being replaced and the main focus going forward will be the development of homes for sale. The company has recently refinanced all bond loans, which creates a stable and long-term financing structure. The financial goal is therefore changed to at least 25 percent equity ratio. New goals apply from February 2025.

Operational goal: To create stable, long-term and continuous value growth by developing attractive, sustainable living environments.

Financial goal: At least 25 percent equity ratio.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Tengelin, CEO

johan.tengelin@magnoliabostad.se



Fredrik Westin, Deputy CEO & CFO

fredrik.westin@magnoliabostad.se

+46 72 720 00 06

This information is information that Magnolia Bostad AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-02-11 17:00 CET.

About Magnolia Bostad

Magnolia Bostad AB, CIN 556797-7078, develops attractive and sustainable rental apartments, tenant-owned apartments and community service properties in Sweden's metropolitan areas. Our work is based on a holistic approach where the operations are carried out in a way that promotes long-term, sustainable urban development. The company's bonds are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information is available at www.magnoliabostad.se