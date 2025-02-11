Hedin Mobility Group AB (publ): Magnus Roslund appointed as the next CEO of Hedin Automotive Stockholm

MÖLNDAL, 11 February 2025 - As of 1 April, Hedin Automotive Stockholm AB will have new leadership, as Magnus Roslund takes on the role of CEO. He brings with him extensive experience from the Swedish automotive industry. Magnus Roslund succeeds Morten Westby, who is leaving the group.

Magnus Roslund has a broad background in the Swedish automotive sector and most recently held roles as CEO and Regional Director at Bilbolaget Personbilar (passenger cars). He began his career in the industry in 2005 and also has a strong history within Hedin Automotive Sweden, where he, among other roles, previously served as site manager for the Segeltorp facility until 2017.

"The automotive industry is going through a dynamic and challenging period. I am very pleased to strengthen Hedin Automotive Stockholm with such a driven and experienced leader as Magnus Roslund. With his expertise and deep industry knowledge, he will play a key role in the continued development of Hedin Automotive Stockholm. I look forward to welcoming Magnus back to the Hedin Automotive", says Rickard Magnusson, COO of Hedin Automotive Sweden.

Magnus Roslund looks forward to his new role and comments:

"I am truly excited to return to Hedin Mobility Group after almost eight years in Swedish Volvo retail, and I look forward to taking on this exciting challenge in what is currently a somewhat challenging market. However, we see light at the end of the tunnel, and I am fully convinced that, together at Hedin Mobility Group, we will achieve great success."

The current CEO, Morten Westby, has decided to leave his position and will be leaving Hedin Mobility Group on 31 March.

Press contact

Kristina Wärmare

Global Communications Director, Hedin Mobility Group

press@hedinmobilitygroup.com

About Hedin Mobility Group

Hedin Mobility Group is one of Europe's largest mobility providers, with more than 12,500 employees and operations in 14 countries. In 2023, net sales amounted to SEK 81.7 billion and the Group sold more than 218,000 vehicles.



Our operations consist of three main business areas:

In Distribution , we are a significant importer/distributor of vehicles, spare parts, tires, rims and wheels as well as accessories on the European market. We are importer and/or distributor for BYD, Corvette, Dodge and RAM, Ford and Ford F-150, Hongqi, INEOS Grenadier, IVECO, MG, XPENG as well as Renault, Dacia and Alpine. Within spare parts we are, among other things, an authorised partner for GM and Mopar in Europe as well as the exclusive global supplier of Saab Original parts.

, we are a significant importer/distributor of vehicles, spare parts, tires, rims and wheels as well as accessories on the European market. We are importer and/or distributor for BYD, Corvette, Dodge and RAM, Ford and Ford F-150, Hongqi, INEOS Grenadier, IVECO, MG, XPENG as well as Renault, Dacia and Alpine. Within spare parts we are, among other things, an authorised partner for GM and Mopar in Europe as well as the exclusive global supplier of Saab Original parts. In Retail , we represent more than 50 brands and provide a comprehensive offer - sales, financing, insurance, and aftermarket services - comprising new and used passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and trucks to both private and corporate customers. Sales take place both online and via a European dealer network comprising more than 350 own dealerships with a total of over 800 sales points under the names Hedin Automotive, Carstore and Stephen James.

, we represent more than 50 brands and provide a comprehensive offer - sales, financing, insurance, and aftermarket services - comprising new and used passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and trucks to both private and corporate customers. Sales take place both online and via a European dealer network comprising more than 350 own dealerships with a total of over 800 sales points under the names Hedin Automotive, Carstore and Stephen James. In Mobility solutions, we address new user needs and sales models in the automotive industry by providing and developing innovative services. Through Carplus, Unifleet, MABI Mobility and Hedin Supercharge, users are offered various flexible and modern mobility solutions.

Hedin Mobility Group's operations also include Hedin IT, which provides the Group with high-end operations, support and digital development, as well as strategic investments in Mercedes-Benz Financial Services Slovakia, Lasingoo Sverige and Casi.



Read more on www.hedinmobilitygroup.com



Part of Hedin Group

Hedin Mobility Group is part of the Hedin Group together with the Hedin Construction group and I.A. Hedin Fastighet AB. Hedin Group is also a partner in Consensus Asset Management and Ripam Invest AB, which owns Marstrands Kurhotell, Kurbadhus and Societetshus.



www.hedingroup.com

Image Attachments

Magnus Roslund