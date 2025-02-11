Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2025) - Bill Bamber, Chief Executive Officer, BMO Global Asset Management and his team, Anna Paglia, Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer, State Street Global Advisors and Joseph Nelesen, Head of Specialists Index Investment Strategy, S&P Dow Jones Indices, joined Loui Anastasopoulos, Chief Executive Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market to celebrate the launch of 11 new BMO SPDR Select Sector ETFs;

BMO SPDR Communication Services Select Sector Index ETF (TSX: ZXLC) (TSX: ZXLC.F)

BMO SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index ETF (TSX: ZXLY) (TSX: ZXLY.F)

BMO SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector Index ETF (TSX: ZXLP) (TSX: ZXLP.F)

BMO SPDR Energy Select Sector Index ETF (TSX: ZXLE) (TSX: ZXLE.F)

BMO SPDR Financials Select Sector Index ETF (TSX: ZXLF) (TSX: ZXLF.F)

BMO SPDR Health Care Select Sector Index ETF (TSX: ZXLV) (TSX: ZXLV.F)

BMO SPDR Industrials Select Sector Index ETF (TSX: ZXLI) (TSX: ZXLI.F)

BMO SPDR Materials Select Sector Index ETF (TSX: ZXLB) (TSX: ZXLB.F)

BMO SPDR Real Estate Select Sector Index ETF (TSX: ZXLR) (TSX: ZXLR.F)

BMO SPDR Technology Select Sector Index ETF (TSX: ZXLK) (TSX: ZXLK.F)

BMO SPDR Utilities Select Sector Index ETF (TSX: ZXLU) (TSX: ZXLU.F)





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CHbWCpgbpV4

BMO Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) has been an ETF provider in Canada for more than 15 years, with over 100 strategies, 23 per cent market share in Canada, and over $100 billion in assets under management[i]. BMO ETFs are designed to stay ahead of market trends and provide compelling solutions to help advisors and investors. This includes a comprehensive suite of ETFs developed in Canada for Canadians, such as cost-effective core equity ETFs following market leading indexes, and a broad range of fixed income ETFs; solution-based ETFs responding to client demand; and innovation with smart beta ETFs, as well as combining active and passive investing with ETF series of active mutual funds.

