Antea Group: Keith Knoke Appointed Chair of the Board of Directors for Inogen Alliance

Antea Group USA is proud to announce that Keith Knoke, Executive Vice President, has been appointed Chair of the Board of Directors for Inogen Alliance. Keith will assume the role following the retirement of Peylina Chu, Senior Vice President at Antea Group USA, who has served as the Chair since 2018.

Keith Knoke brings over 30 years of experience to the role in the environmental, health, safety, and sustainability (EHS&S) consulting field. A geochemist by education, Keith has been deeply involved in Inogen Alliance since 2003, working with global clients and fostering collaboration across the network. Most recently, Keith served as interim COO for Antea Group UK, providing operational leadership during its inaugural months.

"I am honored to serve as the new Chair of the Board for Inogen Alliance and look forward to collaborating with Angie Dickson, her leadership team, and my fellow board members. Together, we will build on our proven resilience and agility to address the dynamic challenges of the global EHS&S consulting landscape," Keith stated. "My hope is to help our clients and Associates find success locally and abroad while creating opportunities for our 6,000+ employees to engage in meaningful global work."

Peylina Chu, the first female Chair of Inogen Alliance's Board, concludes a remarkable tenure that spanned two consecutive terms. Her leadership established a robust governance framework and a culture of collaboration.

Reflecting on her time with Inogen Alliance, Peylina remarked: "I am proud of the governance structure we have built within the Alliance. I am confident that the new Board Chair, Board of Directors, and leadership team will continue to lead with wisdom and camaraderie."

Keith shared his perspective on the value of the Alliance: "Inogen Alliance enables us to serve many of the world's leading organizations with their global EHS&S needs, which would be difficult, if not impossible, to achieve alone. Personally, my involvement with Inogen Alliance has allowed me to work with some of the best and brightest in the field-individuals who have become not only trusted colleagues but lifelong friends."

About Inogen Alliance

Inogen Alliance is a global network made up of dozens of independent local businesses and over 6,000 consultants around the world who can help make your project a success. Our Associates collaborate closely to serve multinational corporations, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations, and we share knowledge and industry experience to provide the highest quality service to our clients. If you want to learn more about how you can work with Inogen Alliance, you can explore our Associates or Contact Us. Watch for more News & Blog updates here and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Antea Group

Antea®Group is an environment, health, safety, and sustainability consulting firm. By combining strategic thinking with technical expertise, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. We work in partnership with and advise many of the world's most sustainable companies to address ESG-business challenges in a way that fits their pace and unique objectives. Our consultants equip organizations to better understand threats, capture opportunities and find their position of strength. Lastly, we maintain a global perspective on ESG issues through not only our work with multinational clients, but also through our sister organizations in Europe, Asia, and Latin America and as a founding member of the?Inogen Alliance.?

