Bureau Veritas is proud to announce that it has been included in the A list for Climate reporting in 2024 by the CDP. In a record-breaking year with 24.800+ corporations, representing more than two-thirds of the global market capitalization, Bureau Veritas ranks amongst the top-tier performers worldwide. Such recognition from one of the most prestigious climate corporate assessments underlines the Group's strong engagement and commitment to tackling global warming.

This accolade recognizes Bureau Veritas' concrete actions to mitigate climate risk, accelerate energy transition and push towards a decarbonized economy as part of the Group's LEAP 28 strategy which puts sustainability at its core. The company has focused on reducing the carbon footprint of its business activities and is embarking on its 83,000 "Trust Makers" across the world, as well as its clients, partners and suppliers, on this critical journey.

Alongside its own efforts to tackle climate change, Bureau Veritas is also a trusted partner to its clients, providing them with innovative near field solutions and support to measure, manage and reduce their environmental impact. One such innovative tool is 'AiTrack', Bureau Veritas' proprietary AI-powered platform that leverages advanced analytics to help organizations optimize their carbon footprint and sustainability performance.

"At the end of 2025 we will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Paris Climate Agreement, reminding us of the urgency to take action to avoid global warming beyond the 1.5°C target " said Hinda Gharbi, Chief Executive Officer of Bureau Veritas. "With our LEAP 28 strategy, sustainability is more than ever at the heart of our daily concerns, challenging even more the way we operate. The inclusion of Bureau Veritas in the CDP's 'A-list' reflects our commitments, as well as our transparency and impactful actions to reduce our environmental footprint, and to engage all our stakeholders in a virtuous circle of decarbonization."

This recognition follows Bureau Veritas' ESG performance in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) for 2024, which has placed the company as #2 among 184 companies in the Professional Services Industry category which includes the TIC sector.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in inspection, certification, and laboratory testing services with a powerful purpose: to shape a world of trust by ensuring responsible progress. With a vision to be the preferred partner for customers' excellence and sustainability, the company innovates to help them navigate change.

Created in 1828, Bureau Veritas' 83,000 employees deliver services in 140 countries. The company's technical experts support customers to address challenges in quality, health and safety, environmental protection, and sustainability.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, SBF 120 indices and is part of the CAC SBT 1.5° index. Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit www.bureauveritas.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

