vVARDIS Announces $35 Million Financing with Global Healthcare Investor OrbiMed to Roll Out Curodont, an Innovative Drill-Free Treatment for Early Tooth Decay

vVARDIS, a Swiss high growth dental company, and OrbiMed, a leading healthcare investment firm, today announced the closing of a $35 million financing. The capital will support the company's growth initiatives and global commercial expansion. vVARDIS is a developer and manufacturer of unique dental products under the Curodont brand, including their innovative drill-free treatment for early tooth decay. Today tooth decay remains number one disease in the world according to the World Health Organization. Last year's rapid expansion of sales, with an initial focus on the U.S., already has thousands of dental clinics using the product and over 300,000 teeth treated in 2024. vVARDIS' technology is already incorporated in lectures of renowned universities in the U.S. and Europe as a new standard of care for the treatment of early tooth decay.

The partnership between OrbiMed and vVARDIS is based on the shared vision to build a U.S. and global leader in innovative dental products. With the market shifting from invasive to non-invasive care combined with the accelerated adoption of AI-detection of early tooth decay, vVARDIS products are well-timed to market trends. These innovative products allow dental practices to treat early tooth decay in 5 to 10 minutes, saving dental professionals and patients hours of chair time.

"We are confident that vVARDIS has the scientific knowledge and capabilities to become a global powerhouse in the dental market. With its proprietary formulas and its Curodont products, the company is positioned to grow fast in this market and to provide a drill-free option for early tooth decay. The growth ambition of the company and its focus on providing innovative solutions in a global dental market are at the core of our investment strategy," said Matthew Rizzo, General Partner, OrbiMed.

"We are thrilled about the partnership with OrbiMed. The funding and the expertise they bring will enhance our abilities to better serve dental professionals and patients and to fulfill our vision to create a world where treatment of early decay is pain-free, regenerative and accessible to everyone. As dentists, we are excited to finally offer a solution for the treatment of early decay. Dental professionals have been waiting for decades for a drill-free treatment of early decay. Curodont has the potential to broaden the scope of options offered by dental practices and empowering them to enhance patient care." commented Drs. Haley and Goly Abivardi, Founders and co-CEOs of vVARDIS.

William Blair & Company acted as the exclusive financial advisor to vVARDIS and McGuireWoods and Rüd Winkler acted as legal counsel.

About Curodont

Curodont products are vVARDIS' proprietary solutions to treat early tooth decay, the sub-clinical signs of the number one disease in the world, with a non-invasive drill-free medical approach in the dental office. It is widely recognized that poor oral health can impact overall health, and untreated tooth decay can even lead to life-threatening diseases1. Nearly 80% of all patients have signs of early decay2 and the majority will leave the dental office without treatment, risking more serious disease. With Curodont, the dental team can treat early tooth decay non-invasively and drill-free on the same day instead of employing a watch-and-wait approach. Curodont is empowering dental professionals to address early tooth decay early, helping to enable preservation of the natural tooth structure.

About vVARDIS AG

vVARDIS is a disruptive Swiss healthcare company located in Zug, Switzerland that offers groundbreaking biomimetic, non-invasive solutions for dental professionals under the Curodont brand. Founded by Swiss dentists, innovators and awarded entrepreneurs, Drs. Haley and Goly Abivardi, DMDs, vVARDIS is the result of more than 25 years of research, paired with the commitment of its founders to make an impact on people's lives, especially the underserved.

vVARDIS' mission is to expand access to novel approaches to the standard of care in dentistry with the purpose of improving oral health - the foundation for overall health. vVARDIS science is backed by 25 years of research and more than 200 scientific publications, including meta-analysis, peer-reviewed clinical studies and a long-term peer-reviewed real-world evidence study, with hundreds of thousands of patients being treated successfully.

For more information, visit vVARDIS at www.vVARDIS.com and www.linkedin.com/company/vvardis.

About OrbiMed

OrbiMed is a leading healthcare investment firm, with approximately $17 billion in assets under management. OrbiMed invests globally across the healthcare industry, from start-ups to large multinational corporations, through private equity funds, public equity funds, and royalty/credit funds. OrbiMed seeks to be a capital provider of choice, providing tailored financing solutions and extensive global team resources to help build world-class healthcare companies. OrbiMed's team of over 100 professionals is based in New York City, London, San Francisco, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Mumbai, Herzliya, and other key global markets.

For more information, visit OrbiMed at www.OrbiMed.com.

CONTACT:

Thomas Rondot

Chief Financial Officer

investor.relations@vVARDIS.com

