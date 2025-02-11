Breaking Barriers, Building Legacies: Women in Science and Industry at DP World

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2025 / Every February 11, the world marks the UN International Day of Women and Girls in Science, a celebration that recognizes the critical role women play in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). At DP World, women aren't just participating - they're leading, innovating, and reshaping the landscape of logistics, port operations, and engineering against the odds of a historically male-dominated sector.

From Port Cranes to Boardrooms: Driving Change Across the Globe

At DP World, initiatives aimed at increasing female representation are gaining traction across multiple countries, demonstrating that change isn't just possible - it's already happening. In Argentina, workshops addressing gender stereotypes and workplace biases have encouraged employees to challenge traditional norms. Meanwhile, Canada's MentorHer program fosters professional mentorship opportunities for women in STEM, spotlighting talents like Amy Ling, a maintenance engineer dedicated to improving terminal efficiency.

Moreover, leaders like Bronwyn Pountney, Environmental Manager at DP World Canada, are also leading change every day. By championing decarbonization, spearheading sustainability initiatives, and securing funding for environmental projects, she ensures that DP World's operations in Canada balance global trade with environmental responsibility.

Elsewhere, Chile's targeted training programs have propelled women into operational roles, including Lilian Cortés, a Portruck driver in training, and Fabianna Leal, a Port Lashing Specialist who overcame skepticism from male colleagues to prove her capability. Meanwhile, Kamila Naranjo broke stereotypes by becoming a certified chainsaw operator, excelling in a role that was once considered exclusively male. The Dominican Republic has launched transformative recruitment efforts, training women to operate Internal Transfer Vehicles (ITVs) and cranes, including Mary Sosa, the country's first female RTG and gantry crane operator.

In Ecuador, programs like Operators of the Future and UAFTT ESPOL are helping women break into heavy machinery and technical roles. Lesly, a forklift operator, and Sharon Baque, a mother pursuing a degree in Port Logistics, embody the spirit of these initiatives. Similarly, in Suriname, the DP World 4Women program highlighted role models like Priscilla Pique-Edoo, the first female HSE Supervisor, through the inspiring "S(he) as a Beacon" campaign.

These are not token efforts - they are concrete, strategic investments in gender equity, with women breaking real barriers.

Against the Tide: Women Who Are Paving Their Own Way

The stories of DP World's women employees are as inspiring as they are instructive. Take Patrícia Silva de Oliveira in Brazil, where she defied expectations by transitioning from bus driving to becoming an ITV operator, and then climbing further to become an Operations Supervisor. "Even if your dream seems crazy to others, you should go for it," she says.

In Bronwyn Pountney's case, her upbringing in Calgary, Alberta nurtured a deep appreciation for resource-based industries as well as a strong commitment to sustainability. She pursued a Bachelor of Social Science in Geography and a Master of Environmental Management, equipping herself with the tools to lead impactful environmental initiatives. As Environmental Manager at DP World Canada, she is now driving decarbonization efforts, piloting zero-emission equipment, and expanding Green Marine certifications across three terminals. "This perspective allows me to work effectively within DP World, helping balance the needs of global trade with the necessity of sustainability and environmental leadership," she says.

In Peru, Cynthia Benites Virhuez carved out a space in IT leadership after years in logistics, demonstrating the vital intersection of technology and operations. Similarly, Olenka Cobos in IT services spearheads the Tech4Women initiative, providing digital skills training to hundreds of women across the region.

Meanwhile, in Ecuador, Verónica Plúas, a mother of five, has returned to study mechatronics at ESPOL University through a DP World-sponsored program, proving that education - and ambition - has no expiration date. Sharon Baque, another participant in the program, is breaking barriers in port logistics while setting a precedent for women in her community.

More Than Just a Seat at the Table

Women at DP World aren't simply being invited into the industry - they are reshaping it. Fabiana do Nascimento Almeida, the first female quay crane operator in Brazil's Port of Santos, is proving that women can command the heaviest machinery with as much precision as their male counterparts.

Women are also pioneering change in leadership roles. Daniela Zicari di Monte, Director of DP World Logistics in Brazil, is using her engineering background to drive strategic growth in logistics. Her journey reflects the increasing presence of women in senior roles, reinforcing the importance of sustained corporate investment in female leadership. Bronwyn Pountney's work in Canada further exemplifies how women are influencing environmental and sustainability strategies that align global trade with environmental stewardship.

The ripple effect of these breakthroughs is felt in company culture. Suriname's "S(he) as a Beacon" campaign highlights career journeys like that of Priscilla Pique-Edoo, the country's first female HSE Supervisor, ensuring that workplace safety is a conversation led by women as much as men.

The Industry's Gender Challenge

While progress is undeniable, the global logistics and maritime industry remains a challenging environment for women. Representation remains low in many regions, and workplace biases, hiring practices, and outdated gender norms still present obstacles. Roles like quay crane operators, chainsaw operators, and environmental managers are still seen as anomalies when performed by women.

Efforts such as mentorship programs, leadership training, and STEM outreach are making headway, but the pace of change must accelerate. In Peru, for example, initiatives such as Women's Leadership and Women Truck have proven effective in training and retaining female employees. Yet, the slow pace of change underscores the need for broader industry-wide efforts. The industry as a whole must commit to structural reforms that actively address historic gender disparities and create pathways for women to succeed.

Celebrating Women the Right Way

The UN International Day of Women and Girls in Science isn't about empty platitudes or virtue signaling. It's about recognizing the incredible contributions women make to STEM and committing to a future where their achievements are the norm, not the exception.

At DP World, women are breaking ground, operating cranes, leading logistics teams, and driving innovation in sustainability. But their success isn't just about individual accomplishments - it's about challenging an entire industry to do better.

So here's to all the women in STEM at DP World - breaking ground, lifting cranes, and changing the rules of the game. And here's to ensuring that, in the not-so-distant future, they are no longer the exception, but the norm.

