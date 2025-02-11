Huasun Energy says it has signed a 3 GW supply deal with Hongyang New Energy Development Group for heterojunction (HJT) solar panels. The PV modules will be used in Hongyang's solar-plus-storage hydrogen-ammonia projects in China's Xinjiang region, with delivery set by the end of 2026. Huasun Energy has signed a 3 GW supply framework agreement with Hongyang New Energy Development Group. Under the terms of the deal, Huasun will provide at least 3 GW of HJT solar panels for Hongyang Group's solar-plus-storage hydrogen-ammonia projects in Yili and Altay, Xinjiang, with delivery set by the end ...

