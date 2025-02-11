Anzeige
US-Biotech-Firma sorgt für Furore - steckt hier die Zukunft der Krebsheilung?
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company: Goodyear Names David Anckaert Chief Of Product Strategy And Planning

Finanznachrichten News

AKRON, Ohio, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today announced that David Anckaert has been named Chief of Product Strategy and Planning, reporting to Chief Executive Officer and President Mark Stewart, effective immediately.

"David is a natural fit to lead the development of Goodyear's global product, services and solutions portfolio to maximize our end-to-end customer value proposition," said Stewart. "I am confident that David's leadership and our talented product teams around the world will enable a globally connected approach that will provide vitality in the marketplace and fill white space with Goodyear's industry-leading products."

Anckaert joined Goodyear in 2000 and has held a succession of positions in R&D, sales and marketing. In 2018, he was named vice president, Commercial Europe, and after that, served as vice president, Consumer Replacement Europe. Most recently, Anckaert served as vice president of the Europe, Middle East and Africa Consumer business.

As Chief of Product Strategy and Planning, Anckaert will lead Goodyear's product roadmap and lifecycle planning, leveraging data-driven market insights to identify opportunities, drive innovation and develop a winning global product portfolio.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 68,000 people and manufactures its products in 53 facilities in 20 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

CONTACT:
 DOUG GRASSIAN
330.796.3855
[email protected]

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

© 2025 PR Newswire
