Dispel and Nozomi Networks Deliver Integrated Zero Trust Security Solutions for OT/IoT Environments

Dispel, a leader in secure remote access solutions for industrial control systems (ICS) and operational technology (OT), and Nozomi Networks Inc., the leader in OT and IoT security, today announced at the S4x25 OT cybersecurity conference an expanded technology alliance and certified technology integration between the Nozomi Networks Platform and the Dispel Zero Trust Engine.

Together, Dispel and Nozomi Networks empower organizations with unified OT asset visibility and secure remote access, delivering unparalleled security, operational efficiency, and control across their environments.

"As IT and OT systems become increasingly interconnected, securing critical infrastructure is more essential than ever," said Ethan Schmertzler, Co-CEO of Dispel. "Our partnership with Nozomi Networks helps customers get the most out of their security investments, simplifying OT oversight, and maximizing utilization."

Industrial organizations in sectors like manufacturing, electric utilities, water/wastewater, mining, and oil & gas are navigating the challenges of digital transformation, including the need for complete visibility and remote access across facilities. This integration between The Nozomi Networks Platform and the Dispel Zero Trust Engine addresses this challenge by synchronizing OT asset inventory with secure remote access capabilities. Administrators can easily identify all OT, IIoT, and ICS assets, such as PLCs, HMIs, and servers, enable secure remote access to these devices, and receive real-time alerts for unauthorized connections to mitigate risks proactively.

With this integration, organizations can:

Reduce Business Risk : Quickly detect and respond to suspicious remote access connections with enhanced asset visibility and robust policy enforcement.

Ensure Compliance : Meet critical regulatory standards, including IEC 62443, NIST 800-82, and NIST 800-53.

Optimize Efficiency: Simplify deployment, reduce administrative overhead, and accelerate ROI with streamlined configuration and improved access control.

"We couldn't be more pleased to innovate together with Dispel, enabling users to leverage network and security insights generated by Nozomi Network's Platform within the Dispel Zero Trust Engine," said Jacob Chapman, Director of BD & Alliances of Nozomi Networks. This integrated functionality accelerates time to value while enhancing both operational outcomes and security outcomes for Plant Managers and CISOs."

The integrated functionality between Dispel and Nozomi Networks technologies marks a significant step forward in enabling organizations to secure their critical infrastructure while optimizing operations and advancing their digital transformation initiatives.

About Dispel

Dispel is a leader in secure remote access solutions purpose-built for ICS/OT. The Dispel Zero Trust Engine delivers unrivaled security with fast, scalable access control. Founded in 2015, Dispel pioneered network-level Moving Target Defense (MTD) technology, with over 43 patents. Defense is in our DNA; innovation drives our mission. For more information, visit www.dispel.com.

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks protects the world's critical infrastructure from cyber threats. Our platform uniquely combines network and endpoint visibility, threat detection, and AI-powered analysis for faster, more effective incident response. Customers rely on us to minimize risk and complexity while maximizing operational resilience. www.nozominetworks.com

