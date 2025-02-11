New Haven, Connecticut--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2025) - Dr. Charles D. Ellis, a legend in the investing world, former Yale Professor, and founding shareholder and Investment Committee member of award-winning wealth management firm, Rebalance, publishes his 21st book today, "Rethinking Investing."

"Rethinking Investing" offers a fresh, practical solution to a fundamental challenge faced by all investors. In just 100 pages, Ellis presents a fresh perspective on financial security and long-term planning. He redefines 'long-term' as six decades rather than six months and emphasizes the impact of compounding over time. He also explores cost-effective strategies that simplify financial decision-making.

"This investing strategy is what my family follows, what our Church implements, and it includes the most important elements of the Yale endowment investment strategy, shaped by David Swensen's remarkable leadership," Ellis said.

In this book, Ellis encourages readers to rethink how they view their financial assets. He suggests a broader perspective on home equity, Social Security benefits, and other key resources-especially those that function similarly to fixed-income assets.

"Charley is an investing luminary, and we are honored to have him as part of the Rebalance team since 2012," said Scott Puritz, Rebalance Managing Director. "Rethinking Investing' is a short but brilliant book, and a must-read for anyone who cares about investing."

Published by Wiley, "Rethinking Investing" is available now for purchase on Amazon for $18.

About Rebalance

Rebalance, with offices in Bethesda, Md., and Palo Alto, Calif., manages over $1.5 billion for 600+ clients nationwide. Named a Top RIA Firm by Forbes and Best Financial Advisory Firm by USA Today in 2023, Rebalance combines world-class investment management, tailored financial planning, and prudent financial advice. Featured by NPR, CNN, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and others, Rebalance is committed to building long-term financial security for individuals and their families.

The Rebalance Investment Committee features Managing Directors Mitch Tuchman and Scott Puritz, and top leaders in the investment world, including Princeton Professor Emeritus Burton Malkiel, author of A Random Walk Down Wall Street, and Dr. Charles Ellis, former Chairman of the Yale Endowment Investment Committee. Joining them are Kristi Craig, Chief Investment Officer for the $1.4 billion National Geographic endowment, and Jay Vivian, who led the $100+ billion IBM fund's shift to passive investing. Together, these experts shape Rebalance's client portfolios with proven, hands-on expertise.

