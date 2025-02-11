The "Denmark Existing Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This database covers the Denmark data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 26 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 3 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Aarhus, Copenhagen, Esbjerg, Herning, Kolding, Saeby, Silkeborg, Skanderborg, Taastrup.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights

Denmark accounts for more than 25 data centers with almost 50 MW, however, the upcoming facilities have three times more power capacity 150+ MW

Digital Realty and Globalconnect are among the top data center operators in this country with almost 30 MW in Power Capacity.

Aarhus, Skanderborg are among the emerging markets for data centers in Denmark

Almost 60% of the existing Rack capacity is concentrated around Copenhagen.

The majority of the upcoming data centers are in located in Copenhagen City.

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (26 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (CPH2 or DK01)

Core Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (3 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

The major operators/investors covered in this Denmark Data Center Colocation Market Database include:

Adeo Data center

AtlasEdge

atNorth

Bulk Infrastructure

Cibicom

Curanet (team.blue)

Digital Realty

DLX.DK

GlobalConnect

JN Data

NNIT

Penta Infra

Prime Data Centers

STACK Infrastructure

Telia Group

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing



