The "Denmark Existing Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database covers the Denmark data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 26 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 3 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Aarhus, Copenhagen, Esbjerg, Herning, Kolding, Saeby, Silkeborg, Skanderborg, Taastrup.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2024)
- Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Key Market Highlights
- Denmark accounts for more than 25 data centers with almost 50 MW, however, the upcoming facilities have three times more power capacity 150+ MW
- Digital Realty and Globalconnect are among the top data center operators in this country with almost 30 MW in Power Capacity.
- Aarhus, Skanderborg are among the emerging markets for data centers in Denmark
- Almost 60% of the existing Rack capacity is concentrated around Copenhagen.
- The majority of the upcoming data centers are in located in Copenhagen City.
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (26 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (CPH2 or DK01)
- Core Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (3 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
The major operators/investors covered in this Denmark Data Center Colocation Market Database include:
- Adeo Data center
- AtlasEdge
- atNorth
- Bulk Infrastructure
- Cibicom
- Curanet (team.blue)
- Digital Realty
- DLX.DK
- GlobalConnect
- JN Data
- NNIT
- Penta Infra
- Prime Data Centers
- STACK Infrastructure
- Telia Group
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pj3v7i
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250211954963/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900