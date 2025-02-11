Phoenix Specialty Mfg. Co. Announces Three Key Management Changes

Phoenix Specialty Mfg. Co., a leading supplier of specialty stamped parts, is excited to announce three key management changes that will enhance the company's operational excellence and support its continued growth.

Terri Cross joins Phoenix Specialty as the new Materials and Purchasing Manager, bringing over 25 years of experience in supply chain management. She has held leadership roles at companies such as Kraft Heinz Company, GKN Aerospace, and Zeus Industrial Products. Terri's expertise in customer service, problem-solving, and supply chain optimization, along with her academic credentials, which include an MBA and a Master of Science in Supply Chain Management from Elmhurst College, will be instrumental in advancing the company's procurement strategies.

Lisa Rikard has been named Quality Manager, contributing over three decades of manufacturing experience, primarily in the quality sector. Lisa's career spans multiple industries, including textiles, metal fabrication, and plastic injection molding. Prior to joining Phoenix Specialty, Lisa spent 15 years as Quality Engineer and Assistant Quality Manager at Mayville Engineering Company and four years as Quality Manager at Creative Liquid Coatings. A Lean Six Sigma Green Belt and Certified Quality Engineer, Lisa is committed to driving continuous improvement and upholding the exceptional quality standards that define Phoenix Specialty.

In addition to these new hires, Phoenix Specialty is proud to announce the promotion of Buck Fralick to Engineering Manager. With more than 20 years of manufacturing experience, Buck has been an integral part of the Phoenix Specialty team since 2018. He began as a Process/Automation Engineer, contributed significantly to the company's continuous improvement efforts, and transitioned to Process/Tooling Engineer in 2022. Buck was appointed Engineering Lead in 2023 and now steps into the role of Engineering Manager. His deep technical expertise and leadership within the engineering department will be essential to the company's continued growth and success.

"We are thrilled to welcome Terri and Lisa to the Phoenix Specialty family and to celebrate Buck's well-deserved promotion," said Russell Hurst, Chief Executive Officer, Phoenix Specialty Manufacturing Co. "Their combined experience and leadership will be crucial in driving our growth and ensuring we continue to meet the evolving needs of our customers. We are excited for what the future holds at Phoenix Specialty."

Since 1907, Phoenix Specialty Mfg. Co. has been the leading supplier of custom parts to America's Original Equipment Manufacturers. Located in Bamberg, South Carolina, Phoenix delivers high-quality precision parts - all made in the USA. Serving all industries, this business has manufactured millions of parts, for thousands of customers worldwide. With an extensive raw materials inventory and an in-house tool & die shop, Phoenix has the capability to produce specialty parts fast. Offering a written Risk-Free Promise and a Managed Inventory System, Phoenix Specialty has made sourcing custom components easy for more than a century.

For more information about Phoenix Specialty Mfg. Co, visit www.phoenixspecialty.com.

SOURCE: Phoenix Specialty Mfg. Co.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire