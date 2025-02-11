aiComply Partners With Vertosoft to Launch "NavigateCyber Assess," Revolutionizing RMF Phase 4 for Federal and Defense Agencies

aiComply, a leading innovator in AI-powered compliance software, is proud to announce its partnership with Vertosoft, a trusted distributor of emerging technology solutions for the government sector. Together, the two companies are bringing NavigateCyber Assess to market, a groundbreaking software solution that transforms the RMF Assess Phase, enabling federal and defense agencies to achieve compliance with unmatched efficiency and accuracy.

NavigateCyber Assess is an intelligent automation solution specifically designed to streamline the notoriously time-consuming and costly RMF Phase 4 (Assess). This innovative solution reduces the duration and cost of the assessment process by up to 90%, eliminating labor-intensive manual tasks while enhancing cybersecurity readiness. With AI-driven capabilities, NavigateCyber Assess empowers organizations to achieve faster Authority to Operate (ATO) timelines, reduce project delays, and seamlessly integrate with critical tools like Nessus, Splunk, SCAP scans, and eMASS.

"Federal and defense agencies face increasing pressure to maintain a strong cybersecurity posture while navigating complex compliance requirements. NavigateCyber Assess addresses these challenges by accelerating the assessment process, reducing costs, and enhancing overall cybersecurity efficiency," said Vibhaa Vermani, CEO, aiComply. "By partnering with Vertosoft, we're ensuring this transformative solution reaches the agencies and organizations that need it most."

Key features of NavigateCyber Assess include:

Accelerated Assessment : Automates up to 90% of RMF Phase 4 tasks, reducing the need for extensive personnel hours and expediting compliance.

POAM Automation : Instantly populates Plans of Action and Milestones (POAM) to identify and track vulnerabilities, ensuring swift remediation.

Enhanced Integration : Seamlessly integrates with bidirectional eMASS and backend systems for automated data synchronization.

Proactive Notifications: Automatically identifies failed controls and provides remediation steps, ensuring compliance and improved cybersecurity posture.

"Together, Vertosoft and aiComply are setting a new standard in cybersecurity compliance management," said Josh Slattery, Vice President of Technology Sales at Vertosoft. "The aiComply's NavigateCyber Assess platform is revolutionizing the way government organizations manage their cybersecurity compliance standards for new modernization initiatives as well as existing platforms. By leveraging advanced AI technology, aiComply provides comprehensive assessments, real-time monitoring, and actionable insights that will empower Vertosoft value-add resellers, solutions providers, and systems integrators to stay ahead of the ever-changing cybersecurity landscape."

Through this partnership, Vertosoft will provide government agencies and channel partners with streamlined access to NavigateCyber Assess, supported by its comprehensive portfolio of services. This collaboration will empower agencies to adopt the technology more effectively, driving compliance advancements across the defense industrial base and other critical sectors.

About aiComply Based in Virginia Beach, Virginia, aiComply is at the forefront of compliance innovation. By leveraging artificial intelligence, the company delivers state-of-the-art solutions that transform complex cybersecurity compliance processes into efficient, automated workflows. aiComply enables organizations to achieve compliance with unprecedented speed, reducing manual efforts by up to 90%.

About Vertosoft Vertosoft is a premier distributor of cutting-edge technology solutions for government agencies. With a focus on innovation and emerging technologies, Vertosoft provides the tools and support necessary for agencies to achieve mission-critical goals with confidence and efficiency.

