AstroTurf Corporation Acquires General Acrylics

AstroTurf® Corporation ("AstroTurf"), a subsidiary of Sport Group, is pleased to announce it has acquired General Acrylics (or the "Company"), a leading contractor for tennis court, track and synthetic turf installations based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Under the guidance of Owner and President Jonnie Deremo, General Acrylics has earned a reputation as the premier sports construction partner in the Southwest. General Acrylics has been a distributor of AstroTurf® for 18 years and is also an installer of Rekortan® tracks.

General Acrylics' operations and executive leadership, including Jonnie Deremo, will continue post-transaction and partner with AstroTurf® to further support rapid growth.

Philip Snider, Chief Operating Officer of AstroTurf®, said, "We are thrilled to acquire General Acrylics and partner with Jonnie. Throughout his nearly four decades of experience, Jonnie and his team have provided countless satisfied customers with high-quality installations. The acquisition expands AstroTurf's® presence in the Southwest, with General Acrylics now serving as our official construction arm in Arizona. Together, we will leverage the team's expertise and relationships to deliver the highest-quality sports surfacing solutions to even more customers in the region."

Jonnie Deremo, Owner and President of General Acrylics, said, "It is an honor for the business that I purchased nearly four decades ago to be acquired by the legendary AstroTurf® brand. With AstroTurf's national resources supporting General Acrylics' local expertise, I am excited to pursue incredible opportunities for growth and expansion."

Sport Group is proud to welcome General Acrylics to the family and looks forward to continuing the remarkable legacy of excellence that Jonnie Deremo and his team have built in the Southwest.

About AstroTurf® Corporation

AstroTurf® Corporation is the original inventor and innovator of synthetic sports surfacing, leading the industry for 60 years. Known for pioneering surfacing solutions, AstroTurf® Corporation delivers cutting-edge products focused on performance, safety, and sustainability.

The company's portfolio includes AstroTurf® fields, the trusted name in synthetic turf; Rekortan ® tracks, the benchmark for elite running surfaces and SYNLawn ®, the industry leader in residential and commercial landscaping solutions. These products are the original brands in their respective categories and set the standard for quality and innovation in sports and recreational surfacing. AstroTurf® is dedicated to creating world-class sports and recreational environments that inspire athletes and elevate communities. For more information, visit www.astroturf.com .

About Sport Group

Sport Group is a leading designer, manufacturer and installer of artificial surfaces serving the global sports flooring, leisure and landscaping and industrial markets to over 70 countries globally. Headquartered in Burgheim, Germany, the company's brand portfolio includes AstroTurf® (the iconic brand that invented the industry), Polytan®, SYNLawn®, LigaTurf®, Poligras®, and Rekortan®. Sport Group is an industry leader in green technologies, pioneering sustainable products and services such as the world's first carbon neutral soccer turf, the world's first carbon zero field hockey turf and development of the industry's first, and only, turf recycling facility capable of recycling EPDM rubber. The company has approximately 2,400 employees and operates nine vertically integrated manufacturing facilities and 31 distribution centers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific regions. For additional information about Sport Group, please visit www.sportgroup-holding.com .

