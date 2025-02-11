Cypress, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2025) - Bulk Kratom Now (BKN), a leading supplier of premium bulk kratom powders and capsules, is excited to announce the launch of 12 new kratom strains to its already diverse product lineup. This expansion highlights BKN's ongoing commitment to providing high-quality, affordable kratom to its growing customer base across the United States. The introduction of these new strains reflects BKN's dedication to meeting the evolving preferences of kratom enthusiasts, offering a broader range of choices that cater to both seasoned users and newcomers alike.

The new strains include:

Green Vein: Green Dragon, Green Elephant, Green Indo, Green Malay

Red Vein: Red Dragon, Red Malay, Red Thai, Red Vietnam

White Vein: White Dragon, White Elephant, White Malay, White Vietnam

Each of these strains has been carefully selected to provide unique benefits and experiences, allowing customers to explore different alkaloid profiles and effects. Whether looking for the energizing properties of Green Indo, the calming influence of Red Vietnam, or the balanced effects of White Malay, BKN's expanded selection ensures there's something for everyone.

With the addition of these strains, BKN now offers an even broader selection for kratom enthusiasts, ensuring customers can find the perfect strain to meet their needs. This expansion not only enhances the variety available but also solidifies BKN's reputation as a one-stop shop for bulk kratom. All products are rigorously lab-tested to ensure purity, potency, and safety, reflecting BKN's unwavering commitment to quality. Thousands of customers across the nation trust BKN for their premium, lab-tested kratom products, available at unbeatable bulk prices. This trust is built on years of consistent quality, transparent business practices, and exceptional customer service, making BKN a preferred choice in the kratom community.

Meeting Customers' Demands with Quality and Variety

Since its founding in 2014, Bulk Kratom Now has been dedicated to offering top tier kratom at competitive prices. Over the years, the company has grown from a small operation into a trusted name in the kratom industry, known for its commitment to quality and affordability. BKN has always been attentive to the changing demands of the market and the evolving preferences of its customers. Through continuous innovation and feedback-driven improvements, the company has fine-tuned its offerings to match the diverse needs of individual buyers and wholesale clients alike.

By adding these new strains, BKN continues to cater to a broad audience, from first-time users seeking to explore kratom for the first time to long-time enthusiasts looking to expand their strain repertoire. Wholesale clients, including retailers and wellness businesses, can now access an even wider selection to meet the varied preferences of their customer bases. This diverse range of options reflects BKN's commitment to inclusivity and customer satisfaction, ensuring that every user can find a product that aligns with their lifestyle and goals.

"Our goal has always been to provide the best kratom selection while keeping it affordable for everyone," said Anthony Larson, a spokesperson for Bulk Kratom Now. "With these new strains, we're giving our customers even more choices to find the exact product that fits their lifestyle. We believe that everyone deserves access to premium kratom without breaking the bank, and this expansion is a testament to that commitment."

About Bulk Kratom Now

BKN isn't just another kratom vendor. Located in Las Vegas, Nevada, all aspects of the business-from product development and manufacturing to testing and fulfillment-are handled in-house to ensure consistent quality and transparency. This hands-on approach allows BKN to maintain strict quality control measures, ensuring that every batch of kratom meets the highest standards of purity and potency.

In the Industry Since 2014: Over a decade of experience in providing high-quality bulk kratom has positioned BKN as a trusted leader in the industry. The company's longevity speaks to its ability to adapt to customer needs and industry changes while maintaining a steadfast commitment to excellence.

1-5x Savings Compared to Local Prices: Customers save significantly compared to buying locally, plus 10% cash back in loyalty points on every order. This means that not only do customers get more value for their money, but they also benefit from a rewards program that makes future purchases even more affordable.

Over 33 Strains Currently Available: A wide variety of strains, with the same premium quality found at high prices elsewhere, now available at bulk rates. BKN's extensive selection ensures that customers can find the perfect strain for their unique needs, whether they're seeking energy, relaxation, or a balanced effect. The company's commitment to variety means that there's always something new to explore.

Founded in 2014, Bulk Kratom Now specializes in supplying top-quality, ethically sourced kratom powders and capsules at affordable prices. BKN handles all aspects of its business in-house-from product development and manufacturing to rigorous testing, customer support, and fulfillment. This integrated approach ensures that every product meets the highest standards of purity, potency, and consistency.

With a strong focus on customer satisfaction, BKN has built a loyal community of kratom enthusiasts who value both the quality of the products and the affordability of bulk pricing. The company's dedication to offering a wide variety of strains-over 33 and counting-means there is something for everyone, from first-time users to seasoned kratom connoisseurs. BKN's mission is to make high-quality kratom accessible to all, whether an individual buyer on a budget or a business looking for wholesale supply.

