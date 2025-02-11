National Association of Broadcasters: AI Takes Center Stage at NAB Show with New FBRC.ai Partnership

Discover AI innovation, Trends and Challenges Across the Industry

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a driving force at the 2025 NAB Show, shaping the future of content creation, distribution, monetization and audience engagement. PropelME, NAB Show's dedicated startup hub, is featuring companies leveraging AI to transform the broadcast, media and entertainment industry. Through a strategic partnership with FBRC.ai, PropelME will showcase the next generation of AI-powered technologies that are redefining storytelling and production.

FBRC.ai will curate innovative solutions and immersive programming that highlights the next generation of AI-driven production tools. With deep expertise in collaborating with top AI startups like OpenAI, Runway, Luma and ElevenLabs, FBRC.ai connects emerging innovators with industry leaders such as Paramount, AWS and Verizon, shaping the future of content creation.

This show floor destination will also feature the new Startup Stage, where industry leaders and startup founders discuss advancing technological innovations across two key themes. The Hybrid Production with AI track examines how AI is streamlining workflows from on-set production to post-production. The Evolving Consumer Experiences track focuses on new AI-driven methods for distributing, personalizing and enhancing storytelling.

Also new this year, the Startup Showcase, a new category of event where brands will take the stage to deliver rapid-fire presentations on how their innovations fit into the broader content ecosystem. Attendees will discover how emerging solutions will transform production, distribution and audience engagement. Audience members will select the most promising startup to participate in a Fireside Chat for an extended conversation.



Expect more interactive programming on the Startup Stage with an exclusive workshop: Get Started with Generative AI, which provides creators and technologists a hands-on experience using AI tools that are accelerating character, environment and asset creation.



Brands showcasing at PropelME include Advanced Image Robotics, Anantadi, AudioShake, BeeYou.tv, bit part, EON Media Corp, Fastah Inc, Flomenco, Frammer AI, Lightcraft Technology, Logituit, MID49 and Voyage Audio. Learn more to join PropelME.

Advancing AI: Cutting-Edge Technologies and Emerging Trends at NAB Show

AI is playing an increasingly vital role in content creation, transforming everything from storytelling and audience engagement to workflow optimization and revenue generation. While these advancements open new opportunities, they also raise important discussions around responsible implementation, ethical considerations and the long-term impact on media professionals and audiences. NAB Show provides unparalleled access to the latest AI-driven tools, insights and discussions with highlights that include:

Safeguarding IP in the Era of AI: From Deepfakes to Digital Deception - A look at how creators, studios and talent can protect their IP from misinformation while leveraging AI, featuring Dan Neely, CEO of Vermillio and one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI.

DeepSeek and the New Reality: Progress or Pandora's Box - A dive into the commoditization of AI models and the urgent need for media companies to prioritize competitive differentiation at the application layer, ethics and governance, featuring insights from industry leaders like Andy Beach, former Microsoft CTO.

AI Innovation Pavilion - A central hub on the show floor displaying the latest advancements in AI tech, fostering connections and collaboration among industry leaders. Find out more on exhibiting.

Post|Production World's Expanded AI Track - A deeper dive into practical AI applications in video editing, motion graphics and animation.

Specialized AI Workshops - Covering AI-driven production workflows, generative content creation and AI-powered analytics.

Search AI/Machine Learning companies exhibiting and education sessions at NAB Show.

The Future of AI in Media and Entertainment

"AI is transforming media and entertainment, unlocking new ways to tell stories, engage audiences and streamline production," said Karen Chupka, executive vice president and managing director, NAB Global Connections and Events. "At NAB Show, we're bringing together emerging tech and visionary creators to explore AI's ability to enhance storytelling."

New generative AI use cases are projected to unlock $380 billion to $690 billion in economic impact according to McKinsey & Company. With the global AI media and entertainment market set to exceed $104.4 billion by 2030 according to Straits Research, NAB Show is an unmissable opportunity for media professionals looking to stay ahead of the curve.

Register to attend NAB Show today, or stay updated on the latest show news by adding your name to our media list.

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at nab.org.

About NAB Show

NAB Show is the preeminent conference and exhibition driving the evolution of broadcast, media and entertainment, held April 5-9, 2025 (Exhibits April 6-9) in Las Vegas. Produced by the National Association of Broadcasters, NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace for next-generation technology inspiring superior audio and video experiences. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. Learn more at NABShow.com.

About FBRC.ai

FBRC.ai is a strategic innovation lab dedicated to bridging the gap between AI startups, content creators and the entertainment industry. Through research, events and community-building, FBRC.ai curates and accelerates emerging technologies that are redefining storytelling, production workflows and audience engagement. Learn more at FBRC.ai.

###

CONTACT

Elizabeth Donatelli

edonatelli@nab.org

202-429-5407

SOURCE: National Association of Broadcasters

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire