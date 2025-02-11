Blue Planet Systems: Carbon Capture & Utilization Pioneer Blue Planet Announces World's First Net Zero Concrete Placement Using Synthetic Limestone Aggregate

Blue Planet Systems Corporation announced today a successful placement of the world's first net zero embodied carbon concrete slab using industry standard Portland Cement mix designs at its San Francisco Bay Aggregates Global Innovation Center in Pittsburg, California.

Net Zero Concrete Slab

Concrete finisher finalizing concrete surface

The completion of this placement is an important demonstration of the functional scale and performance of Blue Planet's synthetic aggregate technology while also providing a tool to measure its performance in a real-world setting.

This demonstration of a net zero embodied carbon concrete placement incorporated 75% by volume replacement of standard aggregates with Blue Planet's synthetic limestone aggregate. In the coming months the company will be pouring demonstration pads with higher replacement volumes and densities of Blue Planet aggregate, which will deliver groundbreaking carbon negative concrete.

The concrete used exceeded the Net Zero target of the concrete industry. The embodied carbon impact of the newly poured concrete was determined using the CarbonStar® Calculator and related CSA/ANSI R118:24 standard and was rated with a CarbonStar score of Minus 11 GWP (www.carbonstarstandard.org). When used together, they help remove a major obstacle to verify the carbon impact of decarbonizing concrete by providing a quick, rigorous, and standardized way to quantify and specify low-carbon or carbon-sequestering concrete.

Distinct from other carbon capture approaches, Blue Planet's patented technology and closed loop processes mimic the low energy pathways in nature responsible for the formation of the limestone which sequesters over 95% of all carbon on earth and is the largest commodity used by mankind other than water. With 55 gigatonnes (Gt) mined annually, the aggregate market is the only market large enough to address climate change by 2050. At 44% CO2 by mass, Blue Planet's synthetic limestone aggregates could permanently sequester 24 Gt of captured CO2 each year, equal to more than half of the 40+ Gt of anthropogenic CO2 generated annually.

Brent Constantz, Blue Planet's Founder, CEO and Chief Scientist noted, "We are pleased to demonstrate this validation of scale and performance in our development process. As we further scale up production volumes and build certainty into our supply chain this first step provides an important foundation."

Frances Yang, Americas Circular Economy Lead at Arup, further added "We are looking forward to the day we can specify Blue Planet products, the only technology we've encountered that transforms concrete aggregates into carbon sinks. This innovative approach leverages the substantial volume of aggregate in a typical concrete mix, offering significant potential for carbon reduction. Unlike other technologies that focus on CO2 in binders or supplementary cementitious materials, we're excited to see a technology that targets the aggregate."

Blue Planet's Global Innovation Center, operating since 2021 on the San Francisco Bay, is currently being expanded as part of a strategic development collaboration with an existing strategic investor. The expansion will support the capture of over 5,000 tonnes of CO2 per annum and permanently converting it into 11,000 tons of high quality carbon negative aggregates for use in ultra low carbon and carbon negative concrete mix designs.

ABOUT

Blue Planet Systems Corporation, based in Silicon Valley is currently commercializing its proprietary nature-based carbon management technology. Using one of the most energy efficient processes to capture and sequester CO2, Blue Planet produces coarse and fine limestone aggregates from captured CO2 and readily available waste streams. Blue Planet's mission is to enable the mineralization of billions of tons of CO2 and store it permanently in the built environment as limestone.

SOURCE: Blue Planet Systems

Related Images

Synthetic Limestone Aggregate

Each tonnes of aggregate permanently sequesters 440 kilos of CO2

Blue Planet Global Innovation Center- Located in Pittsburg, CA

The Innovation Center has been in operation since 2021

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire