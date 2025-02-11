The Rage Group Announces Launch - A New Venture-Backed Model That's Redefining Personal Branding for Entrepreneurs

Sophia Das and Hanna Lankler launch The Rage Group, a personal branding and venture studio combining strategic brand development with startup investments to help entrepreneurs build influence and scale their businesses.

The Rage Group, a newly launched personal branding and venture studio, introduces an innovative, venture-backed approach to help entrepreneurs and founders build their influence and scale their businesses. The firm, founded by Sophia Das & Hanna Lankler, offers a unique dual model that combines personal branding expertise with venture-backed strategies, ensuring that founders have the positioning and visibility they need to accelerate their growth.

"We enable founders to communicate their passion and purpose in a way that resonates deeply with audiences. By aligning personal identity with business strategy, they can build authentic influence and unlock greater growth opportunities for themselves and their businesses," said Sophia Das, co-founder of The Rage Group.

Das further adds, "Our model operates on two key fronts. At The Rage, we provide premium personal branding services to help founders sharpen their positioning, messaging, and visibility to drive growth and long-term opportunity. At the same time, through Rage Ventures, we make high-quality branding accessible to early-stage startups by providing high-impact branding solutions through investment and equity-based models, allowing founders to scale powerfully and intentionally without compromising on growth."

Operating at the intersection of identity and strategy, The Rage Group empowers entrepreneurs by transforming their personal brands into strategic assets that attract investors, talent, and partnerships. The company's proprietary services include comprehensive personal brand development for entrepreneurs and venture support through Rage Ventures, an investment arm that provides full-service branding solutions through equity-based models.

The Rage Group works exclusively with purpose-driven and mission-focused innovators. By amplifying their vision, the firm equips entrepreneurs to stand out in the competitive landscape, inspire meaningful change, and accelerate their path to scale.

"Great brands aren't just built on clever marketing-they start with visionary founders who are solving real problems," said Hanna Lankler, co-founder of The Rage Group. "We ensure their brands reflect that bold innovation and passion, creating a long-lasting impact in their industries."

Lankler continued, "As digital platforms redefine how influence is built, personal branding is no longer a luxury-it's a necessity. By merging strategy, storytelling, and high-impact branding, The Rage Group is at the forefront of this shift, proving that investing in people is the future of business. With The Rage, we build founder influence. With Rage Ventures, we give startups the brand momentum they need to scale."

About The Rage Group

The Rage Group is a personal branding and venture studio dedicated to investing in people as brands and business leaders. Through its unique approach, the company empowers early-stage founders to build lasting influence and accelerate growth, opportunity, and revenue. Rage Ventures, its investment arm, provides high-impact branding solutions through equity-based models, helping entrepreneurs scale powerfully and purposefully.

