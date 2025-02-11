Leading the Charge: Lenovo's Commitment to Cutting-Edge Product Energy Efficiency and Global Compliance

Product energy efficiency

Product energy efficiency remains a core focus for Lenovo. To ensure that it is adhering to existing and proposed global IT product energy efficiency policies and regulations for current and future technology, Lenovo collaborates with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and industry stakeholder workgroups. The results of these efforts are leveraged to develop leading-edge products with improved operating efficiencies.

Lenovo actively manages its response to ongoing energy-related regulatory activities such as updates to emerging protocols and regulations, and industry-related standards, including:

ENERGY STAR® program specifications

US Department of Energy (DOE) Appliance and Equipment Standards

California Appliance Efficiency Program requirements

China Energy Label (CEL) and China Energy Conservation Program (CECP) Standards

EU Ecodesign (ErP) requirements

In 2020, ENERGY STAR® implemented a new Computer Specification version 8.0 covering desktop and all-in-one (AIO) PC products. This specification defines energy efficiency performance metrics based on the top 25 percent of PC products available on the market with a focus on enhancements and incentives relative to full network connectivity, internal power supply (IPS) efficiency, and Energy Efficient Ethernet (EEE).

To further improve product energy efficiency for desktops, workstations, and servers, Lenovo certifies the energy efficiency of many of its internal power supplies through CLEAResult Plug Load Solutions' 80 Plus program. This external certification establishes requirements for internal power supplies through independent testing and verification of the program's rated efficiency criteria, such as Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Titanium. Certified systems with internal power supplies (desktops, workstations, and server products) with this certification are significantly more energy-efficient than other systems equipped with typical power supplies. Lenovo's servers also utilize 80+ Titanium Power Supply Units (PSUs), Central Processing Units (CPUs) P-state cooperative (voltage/frequency) control, CPU Voltage Regulator Device (VRD) auto-tuning and have transitioned to newer VRD technology with lower losses to enhance and maximize energy efficiency.

By FY 2029/30, we will achieve 50% improvement in energy efficiency of Lenovo desktops5 and servers.5

By FY 2029/30, we will achieve 30% improvement in energy efficiency of Lenovo notebooks5 and Motorola products.6

5 Energy efficiency improvement on average for comparable products relative to FY 2018/19

6 Energy efficiency improvement on average for comparable products relative to FY 2020/21

Through its product development process, Lenovo requires its products to meet energy efficiency and performance requirements in various markets, including - but not limited to - US, China, Japan, and Europe. Many of Lenovo's notebooks, desktops, servers, and monitors meet and often exceed the current ENERGY STAR® requirements. In 2023 and 2024, five and three Lenovo monitors, respectively, were recognized as "ENERGY STAR Most Efficient." The ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient list highlights products utilizing the latest in technological innovation to deliver cutting edge efficiency and represents the very best for energy savings and environmental protection. Lenovo's ENERGY STAR® qualified models are listed on the ENERGY STAR® website. For more information about Lenovo's energy-efficient products, see its Product Energy Efficiency webpage.

In support of Lenovo's commitment to lower GHG emissions, science-based targets were established to reduce emissions associated with the use of sold products per comparable products (for notebooks, desktops, and servers). Product development teams are actively investigating and implementing technical enhancements to support power efficiency improvements and track annual performance against the prescribed targets.

Product energy management features

Lenovo offers innovative tools that allow better control of PC and server power consumption, calculate energy savings, and report on the management of energy performance, IT equipment, and devices.

PC tool Benefit Lenovo Settings (Windows) An application that provides power management features, such as Connected Standby for the user. Adaptive Thermal Management Adjusts system power and fan speeds based on ambient levels. Active Directory and LANDesk® Supports remote deployment of power schemes and global settings to allow administrators the ability to control and enforce ThinkPad energy savings company-wide. EasyResume Provides quick recovery from computer lid close, balancing low power state by suppressing CPU usage at lid close. Intelligent Cooling Balances thermal performance to adjust settings to provide a cooler surface for comfort while optimizing product energy. Energy Saving Power Supply Unit (PSU) The PSU turns off the internal fan when the system detects the power load is low and saves energy consumption. Smart Power (Monitors) A power and energy management feature that dynamically detects and optimizes the distribution of power. Example: If there are multiple devices plugged into a monitor like a smartphone, a laptop, or other USB-powered peripheral - the monitor will gauge how much power each of them needs and adjust according to the requirement.

