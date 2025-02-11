BitMart Exchange: BitMart Launches the Global "Trading King" Campaign - A Monthly Competition for Top Crypto Traders

Mahe, Seychelles, Feb. 11, 2025, a recurring trading competition designed to recognize and reward top traders worldwide. Open to participants across 46+ countries, the Campaign offers exclusive BitMart merchandise, USDT prizes, and premium rewards to outstanding traders each month.

The Campaign provides traders with an opportunity to compete regionally and globally, showcasing their trading expertise and securing valuable prizes. Participants will be ranked based on their spot trading volume, with both regional champions and top global performers receiving special rewards.

Campaign Structure

Monthly Regional Winners - Traders compete within their respective regions, including Europe, CIS, Turkey, and Brazil, among others. The trader with the highest spot trading volume in each region will be awarded custom BitMart gifts and USDT rewards .

- Traders compete within their respective regions, including Europe, CIS, Turkey, and Brazil, among others. The trader with the highest spot trading volume in each region will be awarded . Global Leaderboard - The top three traders worldwide will receive customized premium rewards, recognizing their exceptional performance on a global scale.

Campaign Duration

Start Date: February 1, 2025, 00:00 UTC

End Date: February 28, 2025, 23:59 UTC

BitMart's Trading King Campaign not only fosters a competitive trading environment but also provides participants with exclusive incentives. With the crypto trading landscape constantly evolving, this initiative underscores BitMart's commitment to rewarding excellence and fostering engagement within its global community.

For full Campaign details and participation guidelines, visit: https://www.bitmart.com/activity/tradingking2025/en-US/ .

