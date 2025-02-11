Estimating Edge & EagleView Integrate to Expedite Commercial Roofing Estimates

Estimating Edge, a leading provider of construction takeoff and estimating software, is excited to announce an integration between their data imaging product, EDGE Smart Takeoff, and EagleView, a global leader in aerial imagery and data analytics.

Commercial roofing estimators can seamlessly upload EagleView's high-resolution images and 3D digital structure data directly into EDGE Smart Takeoff, where quantities are automatically assigned. Once the information is completely configured, a 2D model is synced to The EDGE® estimating software, completing the estimate in minutes.

By combining EagleView's highly accurate measurements with EDGE Smart Takeoff's AI-driven data extraction, users not only save precious time during the bidding process, but they also reduce the amount of time physically spent on a roof. From the imaging process to the final estimate, a site visit is not required to get the data that's needed.

"The EDGE's collaboration with EagleView is a game-changer for estimators looking to speed up their workflow," said Dave Chapman, Sales Director, Estimating Edge. "By simplifying the roofing estimating process, we're not just saving our users time - we're giving them a strong advantage in today's competitive market."

"With this powerful integration, contractors can create fast, accurate measurements to win more bids," said Brady Campbell, VP Business Development, EagleView. "With the time saved creating takeoffs and automating material quantities, projects can be completed weeks faster, helping contractors scale their businesses."

This powerful combo is now available to those roofing estimators looking to build their bids from solid intelligence. For more information, click here.

About Estimating Edge

Estimating Edge, a Foundation Software company, has been a trusted provider of commercial construction takeoff and estimating software for the roofing, fireproofing, interior and exterior finishing trades for more than 30 years. For more information, visit www.estimatingedge.com.

About EagleView

EagleView is a leader in geospatial technology providing solutions that revolutionize how its customers work. Known for its expansive 3 billion+ imagery library, EagleView leverages this vast portfolio to supply property intelligence covering 94 percent of the U.S. population. EagleView holds more than 300 patents and offers cutting-edge software, imagery, and analytics across various industries, driving faster and smarter decisions.

SOURCE: Estimating Edge

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire