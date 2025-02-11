Pacific West Academy Announces Relocation to State-of-the-Art Training Facility, Elevating Standards in Executive Protection Training

Pacific West Academy Sets New Standards in Executive Protection Training with State-of-the-Art Facility Relocation in 2025

Pacific West Academy, the preeminent institution for executive protection training and bodyguard school, is poised to embark on an exciting new chapter with its scheduled relocation to a state-of-the-art facility in 2025. This transition is emblematic of the academy's steadfast commitment to delivering the highest calibre of close protection training for individuals aspiring to become close protection agents, as well as those seeking to enhance their skills within the industry. The new facility will have cutting-edge technology, spacious classrooms, advanced simulation rooms, and updated equipment. These enhancements will ensure that students have access to the most contemporary tools and techniques in executive protection, thereby positioning them for success in their professional endeavours.

Owned by Advanced Security Concepts, the leading provider of bodyguard training for celebrities and executives in Los Angeles, California, and beyond, Pacific West Academy is devoted to offering unparalleled training in VIP protection. The move to the new facility underscores both Advanced Security Concepts' and Pacific West Academy's commitment to providing comprehensive and innovative training opportunities.

"We are enthusiastic about the myriad possibilities that our new facility will present to our students," stated Oded Krashinsky, owner of Pacific West Academy. "This relocation exemplifies our unwavering dedication to delivering premier training in celebrity protection and ensuring that our students are thoroughly equipped to succeed in the industry."

In addition to state-of-the-art technology and expanded training environments, the new facility will include a variety of amenities designed to enhance the student experience. These facilities will feature a modern gym, a swimming pool, and a barbecue area, allowing students to relax and rejuvenate between training sessions. Notably, the facility will house one of the largest and most distinctive force-on-force shoot houses in the country, affording students exceptional hands-on training opportunities.

"Our partnership with Advanced Security Concepts is a source of immense pride, and we are honored to perpetuate the legacy of excellence in EP training," Krashinsky elaborated. "The inclusion of these remarkable facilities will empower us to elevate our training programs and equip our students with the necessary skills and expertise to thrive in the industry."

For further information regarding Pacific West Academy and its forthcoming relocation to a new state-of-the-art facility in 2025, please visit www.pwa.edu or contact the academy directly at (818) 906-3753.

Contact person if needed:

Raz Klinghoffer

+13105609782

SOURCE: Pacific West Academy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire