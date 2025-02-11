How 70% of Medical Students and 5% of Research Are Shaped by AI, New Study by Aithor.com

A survey of 3,000 students and an analysis of more than 500 scientific papers from the field of medicine revealed the impact that artificial intelligence currently has on medicine

Aithor, the leading provider of artificial intelligence-based solutions, conducted a comprehensive analysis of how medical students have implemented artificial intelligence into their education and work processes. Some use it to find inspiration when writing papers, while others diagnose patients.

The research aims to show that artificial intelligence is becoming an integral part of the educational system and it is important to guide students to use technology correctly so that they can be our assistants, but not a substitute.

Aithor's research team analyzed more than 1,000 medical students from Tier 1 countries

The study involves employees from the USA, Canada, UK, and EU. 79% of respondents are students of medical institutions, while the remaining 21% are employed in the healthcare sector. The gender of the research participants is 37% male, 60% female and 3% selected "Other" as their response.

An analysis was also conducted on the use of AI in writing scientific papers. The sources examined included: The Lancet, MDPI, Pubs, and other academic libraries. A total of 500 articles were selected, based on the top five most popular search topics in the following medical fields: Cancer, Mental Health, Epidemiology, Immunology, and Healthy Lifestyle.

The research results revealed several significant patterns in the field of medical education

Detection of AI-Generated Content: A significant 65% of articles scored between 20% and 40% on AI detection, indicating moderate AI contributions across most medical domains.Oncology leads with 80% of articles demonstrating significant AI involvement, followed by epidemiology (75%) and mental health (68%).

AI in Medical Education: 70% of students reported using AI regularly for academic tasks, with 11% of them relying on AI for more than half of their academic work. 33% of students utilize AI for diagnostic assistance, although concerns about AI's reliability in medical diagnosis were raised.

Growing Investment in AI: 40% of students pay for AI services, with 9% spending over $100 per month, highlighting the increasing value placed on advanced AI tools in education.

Concerns About AI Over-Reliance: Students expressed concerns about over-reliance on AI for academic work, particularly for recalling details from scientific publications and for diagnostic accuracy. Some voiced fears that AI could compromise their professional readiness.

The Need for Responsible AI Integration: The study calls for the responsible integration of AI in medical education and practice, with emphasis on AI literacy, reinforcing core diagnostic skills, and developing ethical guidelines for AI use in academic and clinical settings.

Complete Study Results: https://aithor.com/research/the-role-of-artificial-intelligence-in-medicine

About research authors

Aithor is an AI-based platform that provides assistance with articles, paragraphs, and papers. It acts as a writing and paraphrasing tool that offers AI-powered assistance with essays and other works, helping students overcome most common issues faced with paper writing.

SOURCE: Aithor.com

