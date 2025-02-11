ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, will exhibit its latest recyclable and high-performance packaging solutions at Packaging Innovations 2025, taking place February 12-13 at the NEC Birmingham. Visitors can find ProAmpac at Booth L80, where the company will highlight its latest advancements in fibre-based packaging, recyclable films, and food-to-go solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250211772764/en/

Hot Cabinet (Photo: Business Wire)

"At ProAmpac, we are proud to lead the way in developing sustainable packaging solutions that meet the needs of both consumers and the environment. Our advancements in fibre-based and recyclable flexible packaging demonstrate our commitment to innovation and a circular economy," said Kristy Paulin, executive vice president of global marketing for ProAmpac. "We invite attendees to visit us at Booth L80 to explore these innovations firsthand and discuss how ProAmpac can help meet their sustainability goals."

Innovative Packaging on Display

ProAmpac will feature a range of sustainable, high-performance flexible packaging solutions, including:

Fiberization of Packaging® -With the increased demand for fibre-based packaging, ProAmpac expanded its kerbside recyclable solutions into new markets like frozen foods and overwraps. This includes the award-winning ProActive Recyclable® RP-1000, a fibre-based solution widely recyclable in paper streams. Offering durability, moisture resistance, and grease barriers, RP-1000 is ideal for dry, frozen, and snack foods.





-With the increased demand for fibre-based packaging, ProAmpac expanded its kerbside recyclable solutions into new markets like frozen foods and overwraps. This includes the award-winning ProActive Recyclable® RP-1000, a fibre-based solution widely recyclable in paper streams. Offering durability, moisture resistance, and grease barriers, RP-1000 is ideal for dry, frozen, and snack foods. High-Performance Recyclable Films-ProAmpac's portfolio of recyclable flexible films supports circular economy goals with solutions that balance sustainability and performance. This includes the patented and award-winning ProActive Recyclable R-2000 film series, designed to maintain durability, product protection, filling line efficiency and shelf appeal.

RAP Food To-Go Packaging-ProAmpac's fibre-based, high-performance innovations for fresh food-to-go include products like the HandRap and the RAP Sandwich Wedge. These products offer premium shelf appearance, product visibility, and shelf-life extension while offering a solution to plastics reduction.



Kevin Vyse Joins the Big Debate on Reuse and Refill

Kevin Vyse, head of technical for ProAmpac RAP products, will join The Big Debate on Wednesday, February 12 at 4:00 PM as part of the Circular Economy Stage. Vyse and fellow industry experts will explore whether reuse and refill models will overtake single-use packaging within the next decade.

Meet ProAmpac at Booth L80

Attendees are invited to visit Booth L80 to explore ProAmpac's latest innovations and discuss how high-performance sustainable packaging can support their business needs. To schedule a meeting in advance, please contact Marketing@ProAmpac.com.

For more information, visit ProAmpac.com.

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering, providing creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac's approach to sustainability ProActive Sustainability® provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by five core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, Involvement and Impact. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com or contact Media@ProAmpac.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products and services sectors. The firm's differentiated, long duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250211772764/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Whitney Miles

ProAmpac

(617) 721 7040

Whitney.Miles@ProAmpac.com