Atomera, Inc: Atomera Provides Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Results

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2025 / Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company, today provided a corporate update and announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Recent Company Highlights

  • Continued progress toward commercialization at ST Microelectronics

  • Expanded offerings for gate-all-around products, the foundation technology of the most advanced AI devices

  • Newly initiated development efforts with two large customers

Management Commentary

"Recent progress with large customers has reinforced the attractiveness of MST to solve some of the most difficult problems faced by semiconductor companies, which is the key to Atomera licensing customers and bringing our technology to production," said Scott Bibaud, President and CEO. "The semiconductor industry is currently in an ideal state to adopt new technology and the performance improvements enabled by MST are compelling to fabs and foundries seeking to gain cost-effective advantages in highly competitive markets."

Financial Results

The Company incurred a net loss of ($4.7) million, or ($0.16) per basic and diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a net loss of ($4.6) million, or ($0.17) per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024, and a net loss of ($4.6) million, or ($0.18) per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) in the fourth quarter of 2024 was a loss of ($3.9) million compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of ($3.9) million in the third quarter of 2024 and ($3.7) million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

For fiscal year 2024, revenue was $135,000, compared with $550,000 in fiscal 2023. Net loss was ($18.4) million, or ($0.68) per basic and diluted share for fiscal 2024, compared to ($19.8) million, or ($0.80) per basic and diluted share in fiscal 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2024 was a loss of ($15.4) million compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of ($16.6) million in fiscal 2023.

The Company had $26.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of December 31, 2024, compared to $19.5 million as of December 31, 2023.

The total number of shares outstanding was 30.1 million as of December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Results Webinar

Atomera will host a live video webinar today to discuss its financial results and recent progress.
Date: Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025
Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)
Webcast: Accessible at https://ir.atomera.com

Note about Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the unaudited results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, in this press release, Atomera presents adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is determined by taking net loss and eliminating the impacts of interest, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation. Our definition of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to the definitions of similarly-titled measures used by other companies. We believe that this non-GAAP financial measure, viewed in addition to and not in lieu of our reported GAAP results, provides useful information to investors by providing a more focused measure of operating results. This metric is used as part of the Company's internal reporting to evaluate its operations and the performance of senior management. A table reconciling this measure to the comparable GAAP measure is available in the accompanying financial tables below.

About Atomera Incorporated

Atomera Incorporated is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Atomera Incorporated, including statements regarding the prospects for the semiconductor industry generally and the ability of our MST technology to significantly improve semiconductor performance. Those forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Among those factors are: (1) the fact that, to date, we have only recognized minimal engineering services and licensing revenues thus subjecting us to all the risks inherent in an early-stage enterprise; (2) the risk that licensees or JDA customers do not advance to royalty-based manufacturing and distribution licenses; (3) our ability to add other licensees and/or JDA customers; (4) risks related to our ability to raise sufficient capital, as and when needed, to pursue the further development, licensing and commercialization of our MST technology; (5) our ability to protect our proprietary technology, trade secrets and knowhow and (6) those other risks disclosed in the section "Risk Factors" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 15, 2024. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. We do not undertake, and specifically disclaim any obligation, to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

-- Financial Tables Follow --

Atomera Incorporated
Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share data)

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

25,778

$

12,591

Short-term investments

995

6,940

Accounts receivable

6

-

Unbilled contracts receivable

-

550

Interest receivable

73

79

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

240

244

Total current assets

27,092

20,404

Property and equipment, net

59

100

Long-term prepaid maintenance and supplies

91

91

Security deposit

14

14

Operating lease right-of-use asset

280

517

Financing lease right-of-use-asset

1,588

2,903

Total assets

$

29,124

$

24,029

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

492

$

618

Accrued expenses

239

222

Accrued payroll related expenses

1,328

1,382

Current operating lease liability

260

264

Current financing lease liability

1,253

1,328

Deferred revenue

4

-

Total current liabilities

3,576

3,814

Long-term operating lease liability

22

295

Long-term financing lease liability

449

1,750

Total liabilities

4,047

5,859

Commitments and contingencies

-

-

Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock $0.001 par value, authorized 2,500 shares; none issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023

-

-

Common stock: $0.001 par value, authorized 47,500 shares; 30,540 and 26,107 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively;

31

26

Additional paid-in capital

246,565

221,229

Other comprehensive income

1

-

Accumulated deficit

(221,520

)

(203,085

)

Total stockholders' equity

25,077

18,170

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

29,124

$

24,029

Atomera Incorporated
Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2024

2023

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Revenue

$

23

$

22

$

550

$

135

$

550

Cost of revenue

(13

)

(3

)

(28

)

(123

)

(28

)

Gross margin

10

19

522

12

522

Operating expenses

Research and development

2,823

2,759

2,992

11,029

12,525

General and administrative

1,811

1,812

1,875

7,266

7,075

Selling and marketing

248

248

452

1,053

1,599

Total operating expenses

4,882

4,819

5,319

19,348

21,199

Loss from operations

(4,872

)

(4,800

)

(4,797

)

(19,336

)

(20,677

)

Other income (expense)

Interest income

213

176

195

779

723

Accretion income

26

59

62

178

283

Other income (expense), net

1

-

3

73

75

Interest expense

(25

)

(30

)

(43

)

(129

)

(194

)

Total other income (expense), net

215

205

217

901

887

Net loss

$

(4,657

)

$

(4,595

)

$

(4,580

)

$

(18,435

)

$

(19,790

)

Net loss per common share, basic and diluted

$

(0.16

)

$

(0.17

)

$

(0.18

)

$

(0.68

)

$

(0.80

)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted

28,934

27,406

25,404

27,217

24,755

Atomera Incorporated
Reconciliation to Non-GAAP EBITDA
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2024

2023

2024

2023

Net loss (GAAP)

$

(4,657

)

$

(4,595

)

$

(4,580

)

$

(18,435

)

$

(19,790

)

Depreciation and amortization

12

12

17

54

77

Stock-based compensation

949

907

1,015

3,867

4,013

Interest income

(213

)

(176

)

(195

)

(779

)

(723

)

Accretion income

(26

)

(59

)

(62

)

(178

)

(283

)

Other income, net

(1

)

-

(3

)

(73

)

(75

)

Interest expense

25

30

43

129

194

Net loss non-GAAP EBITDA

$

(3,911

)

$

(3,881

)

$

(3,765

)

$

(15,415

)

$

(16,587

)

Investor Contact:

Bishop IR
Mike Bishop
(415) 894-9633
investor@atomera.com

SOURCE: Atomera, Inc



