Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2025) - Mark Purdy, Chief Investment Officer, Arrow Capital Management Inc. ("ACM") and Robert Koloshuk, Chief Information Officer, Managing Principal, WaveFront Global Asset Management ("WaveFront") and their teams, joined Keith Wu, Head Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market to celebrate the launch of their new ETF; WaveFront All Weather Alternative Fund (TSX: WAAV).





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4BGXCDTP0s

Arrow Capital Management Inc. is a Canadian asset management firm providing a range of investment management solutions to retail and HNW investors.

Founded in 2003, WaveFront Global Asset Management is an independently owned, Toronto-based asset manager specializing in quantitative absolute-return strategies. Initially focused on advanced hedge fund solutions for institutional clients, WaveFront now manages assets for individual and institutional investors across diverse range of investment strategies. WaveFront's research-driven approach and disciplined risk management form the foundation of its all-weather investment style, driven by the measurable success of our clients and our team of seasoned professionals

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/240482

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange