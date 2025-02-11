Miner will serve as Vice Chair - Legal, Regulatory, & Compliance and General Counsel for the U.S. firm and serve on its management committee

Prior to KPMG, Miner was Executive Vice President, Global Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer and Special Counsel at Walmart

Miner will focus on helping KPMG serve clients with innovation and integrity, while maintaining a world-class Ethics & Compliance program

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2025) - KPMG LLP, the U.S. audit, tax and advisory firm, today announced Matt Miner will be joining the firm as Vice Chair and General Counsel, effective February 28, 2025.

As Vice Chair - Legal, Regulatory & Compliance and General Counsel for the U.S. firm, Mr. Miner will be responsible for helping the firm serve its clients with innovation, while meeting the firm's professional obligations and maintaining a world-class ethics and compliance program.

In his role, Mr. Miner will serve on the U.S. Management Committee and as Secretary to the KPMG U.S. Board of Directors, responsible for firm governance matters. He will also serve as Head of Legal and Compliance for the Americas Region and join the Americas Management Committee. Working with leaders across the firm, he will also support engagement with KPMG's Trusted AI framework, driving the firm's principles into practice as it develops new solutions and capabilities with generative AI.

"Matt is a leader in his field who will help our firm deliver innovative services for businesses with integrity," said Paul Knopp, Chair and CEO of KPMG LLP. "Trust is at the heart of our business, and we look forward to Matt's leadership to help guide our firm in continuing to deliver value for clients."

Mr. Miner joins KPMG from the position of Executive Vice President, Global Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer and Special Counsel at Walmart. Over the course of his career, he has had diverse experiences in corporate investigations, crisis management, governance and public policy across the public, private and governmental sectors.

In his most recent role at Walmart, Mr. Miner oversaw more than 1,000 associates globally, leading a robust ethics and compliance organization across 19 markets. Previously, he was a Partner at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP, where he led their white-collar litigation and government enforcement practice in Washington, DC.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Miner worked in the Department of Justice (DOJ), serving as Deputy Assistant Attorney General in the Criminal Division of the DOJ, overseeing the Fraud and Appellate Sections. In this capacity, he developed and deployed the Division's 2019 Evaluation of Corporate Compliance Programs guidance, as well as first-of-its-kind training to educate prosecutors on compliance program design and key compliance challenges. Matt also previously served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama.

Mr. Miner received his Juris Doctor Degree from University of Michigan Law School and holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Cincinnati.

He volunteers on the Business Advisory Council for the University of Cincinnati's Carl H. Linder College of Business as well as on the Board of Advisors for the New York University School of Law's Program on Corporate Compliance and Enforcement.

About KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP is the U.S. firm of the KPMG global organization of independent professional services firms providing audit, tax and advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 142 countries and territories and has more than 275,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.

KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to increasing access to education and opportunity, advancing mental health, and supporting community vitality. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

