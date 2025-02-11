Mary Kay Inspires Future Innovators: Young Women in STEM 'Blend' Beauty and Science

Lewisville High School students attend immersive STEM Day for hands-on learning

Mary Kay Inc., a global leader in science, innovation, and furthering young women's education marked the 10th anniversary of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science on February 11 with an exploratory event aimed to inspire the next generation of female STEM leaders. According to UNESCO, "Women make up only 35% of students enrolled in STEM-related fields of study in higher education" (UNESCO, 2020).

Thirty students from Lewisville High School - Harmon Campus arrived at Mary Kay's Richard R. Rogers Manufacturing / R&D Center (R3) in Lewisville, TX, where they were greeted with an inspiring welcome and personal STEM career journey from Nichole Jones-Dooley, Vice President of Manufacturing North America at Mary Kay. Students then embarked on a guided tour of the state-of-the-art facility, learning about the vastly diverse aspects of STEM-related career opportunities within the global beauty and manufacturing industry.

The highlight of the day was a Cosmetic Chemistry class and hands-on experiment led by Carissa Dowdy, Manager, Product Formulation at Mary Kay. Participants learned about the intricacies of building complex product formulations and the science behind popular beauty products. Students then put their knowledge to the test creating their own Mary Kay® Unlimited Lip Gloss. Before departing, students and Mary Kay STEM professionals shared an engaging lunch, discussing various career paths for women in STEM, personal aspirations, and how to better encourage and support young women pursuing careers in science and technology.

"Empowering and inspiring the next generation of female scientists and innovators is a winning formula ensuring women are more equally represented in the future of STEM," said Dr. Lucy Gildea, Chief Brand and Scientific Officer at Mary Kay. "By giving them the tools and knowledge to explore STEM fields, we're nurturing future leaders who will shape the beauty and STEM industries. Witnessing their curiosity take hold and the spark ignite as they imagine the possibilities of their future in STEM - it's tremendous!"

Lewisville ISD has a long history of providing quality K-12 education to its diverse and growing communities providing academic excellence, renowned fine arts, storied athletic programs, and resources for more than 48,000 students across 69 sprawling campuses.

"At Lewisville High School, we're committed to providing our students with real-world learning experiences that inspire their curiosity and foster their academic growth," said Lindsay Ayers, Administrator of Business Partnerships at Lewisville ISD. "Partnering with Mary Kay gave our students a firsthand look at the endless possibilities in STEM fields and opened these young women's minds to career opportunities they may not have considered. We are fortunate to have strong ties to global corporate partners in our local community serving our future STEM leaders."

Boasting a 63% female, global R&D team, Mary Kay celebrates and encourages young women who are taking charge of their futures through leadership, innovation, and determination to excel in STEM fields. By offering continued support to young women in STEM areas, Mary Kay is continuing their mission to enrich the lives of women everywhere.

