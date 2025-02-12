Lake Placid, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2025) - Keith Leon S. of Beyond Belief Films, has won a prestigious Award of Merit from the IndieFEST Film Awards. The award was given for Keith.'s inspiring TV Series, Navigating the Clickety-Clack: How to Live a Peace-Filled Life in a Seemingly Toxic World, based on a 4-volume award-winning international bestselling book series, soon to be featured on TUBI TV. Navigating the Clickety- Clack features exceptional experts, including Dr. John Demartini, Dr. Joe Vitale, and Marie Diamond from the hit movie and NY Times bestselling book The Secret.





NTCC book cover

Also featured are Kerri Hummingbird, Kim O'Neill, Katie Dean, Dipal Shah, Ezty Rosynfeld, Michele Griffith, Sarah Spann, Cheri Lowman L., Rhonda Marsh, Patricia Burke, Diana Dorell, John Stringer, Marcy Neumann, Rachel Davis, Hilary DeCesare, Karen Kan G., Lisa Warner, and Maura Leon S.

"It's an honor to be recognized for our TV series. The timing could not be better to introduce The Clickety-Clack to the world," says the producer and director, Keith Leon S.

The IndieFEST Film Awards recognizes film, television, videography, and new media professionals who demonstrate exceptional achievement in craft and creativity, as well as those who produce standout entertainment or contribute to profound social change. Entries are judged by highly qualified professionals in the film and television industry. Information about the IndieFEST and a list of recent winners can be found at www.theindiefest.com.

In winning an IndieFEST Film Award, Beyond Belief Films joins the ranks of other high-profile winners of this internationally respected award. Rick Prickett, who chairs The IndieFEST Film Awards, had this to say about the latest winners, "The IndieFEST is not an easy award to win. Entries are received from around the world, from powerhouse companies to remarkable new talent. The IndieFEST helps set the standard for craft and creativity. The judges were pleased with the exceptionally high quality of the entries. The IndieFEST Film Awards aims to help winners achieve the recognition they deserve."

Individuals can attend the online celebration party with the cast and crew on February 12th, at 3 PM Eastern Time. Register here: https://tinyurl.com/NTCConlineCelebration. There is no charge to attend the online celebration.

All featured experts are available for interviews.

About the Producer:

Keith Leon S., known as "The Book Guy," is the visionary behind the INside Effects project. Featured on major networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, and The Jenny McCarthy Show, his work has also been highlighted by Inc. Magazine, LA Weekly, The Huffington Post, and Succeed Magazine. Keith is a 9-time award-winning and 11-time international bestselling author and 7-time award- winning filmmaker. His passion for personal growth shines through his acclaimed works such as The Seven Steps to Successful Relationships, Who Do You Think You Are? and Walking With My Angels: A True Story. His publishing company, Beyond Belief Publishing, has published over 100 books, including the popular Navigating the Clickety Clack series. Keith's mission is to teach people how to turn their ideas into bestsellers and create what he calls "The World's Greatest Business Card." Find out more at BeyondBeliefPublishing.com.

About Beyond Belief Films

Beyond Belief Films is a visionary production company dedicated to creating transformative and inspirational content for audiences worldwide. Committed to storytelling that uplifts, educates, and empowers, the company has produced award-winning films and television series, including Navigating the Clickety-Clack: How to Live a Peace-Filled Life in a Seemingly Toxic World. With a focus on personal growth, spirituality, and impactful narratives, Beyond Belief Films continues to push creative boundaries and bring thought-provoking stories to the screen.

For more information, visit Beyond Belief Films or contact Autumn Carlton at 310-823-2661.





Film Producer Keith Leon

