Austin, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2025) - Ventagium, a leading data consulting firm, is proud to announce its designation as an Analytics on Azure Specialized Partner with Microsoft.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8798/240355_5bb62093e41439c9_001full.jpg

This prestigious recognition underscores Ventagium's continuing commitment to delivering top tier data solutions and highlights its expertise in leveraging Microsoft Fabric for advanced analytics. "This partnership with Microsoft marks a pivotal moment for Ventagium. By achieving the Advanced Specialization in Analytics on Azure, we are poised to deliver unparalleled data solutions that will transform our clients' operations and drive their success. Our goal is to make life easier for decision-makers by providing them with the insights they need to make informed choices," said Arturo Torres, CEO of Ventagium.

The Analytics on Azure Specialization is awarded to partners who demonstrate deep knowledge, extensive experience, and proven success in implementing advanced analytics solutions on Microsoft Fabric. Ventagium's achievement places it among the top 0.3% of Microsoft partners globally, reflecting its high level of technical expertise and capability to deliver impactful analytics solutions. To achieve this specialization, Ventagium met stringent criteria, including customer success stories, technical assessments, and a proven track record of delivering high quality analytics solutions on Azure. This ensures that Ventagium delivers the best value for its customers by adhering to the highest standards of excellence and continuously improving its capabilities.

Ventagium has a rich, 7 year history of helping organizations harness the power of data to drive business growth. With this new specialization, Ventagium will continue to support its clients in their digital transformation journeys, offering services in data engineering, data visualization, data science, and beyond.

Ventagium helps key stakeholders make supply chain and other business data available and prime for making the best strategic decisions, ensuring that critical information is accessible and actionable. "We are excited to collaborate with Microsoft and leverage our combined strengths to deliver innovative analytics solutions. This specialization not only validates our technical capabilities but also reinforces our commitment to excellence in data consulting," added José Benjamín Aguillón Padilla, CHRO and CGO of Ventagium.

For more information about Ventagium and its services, please visit www.ventagium.com.

About Ventagium

Ventagium is a leading data consulting firm dedicated to helping organizations unlock the full potential of their data. With a team of experienced data professionals, Ventagium offers a range of services including digital transformation, data engineering, data visualization, and data science. Ventagium's mission is to empower decision-makers with the insights they need to drive success.

