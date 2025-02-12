Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2025) - Scribe Media, a leader in professional publishing services, announced the extraordinary success of The Sovereign Child, the debut book by first-time author Aaron Stupple. In its first 24 hours, the self-published book sold over 10,000 copies, earning Amazon Best Seller status. Within 48 hours, sales exceeded 16,000 copies, marking a significant milestone for a self-published work.





The Sovereign Child takes aim at rule-heavy parenting, advocating a radical "Taking Children Seriously" approach that treats children as autonomous problem-solvers. Early reviews-often beginning in skepticism-have given way to praise, with influential voices like economist Bryan Caplan, Free-Range Kids pioneer Lenore Skenazy, and tech entrepreneur Naval Ravikant weighing in.

The buzz intensified when Stupple discussed his methods on Tim Ferriss's podcast, sparking controversy and curiosity. While many find the rule-free philosophy shocking, readers report it opens new ways to understand childhood learning and freedom.

"All proceeds from The Sovereign Child will go directly to the nonprofit Conjecture Institute to advance parent resources and alternatives to traditional schooling," said Stupple. "I'm grateful to everyone at Scribe Media for helping bring this vision to life-especially in such record-breaking fashion."

For more information on The Sovereign Child, visit www.thesovereignchild.com or follow Aaron Stupple (@astupple) on social media. Media outlets interested in scheduling an interview or feature can contact Travis Stoliker at travis.stoliker@scribemedia.com.

About Aaron Stupple

Aaron Stupple is a practicing physician, former science teacher, and co-founder of the Conjecture Institute. He lives in Western Massachusetts with his wife and five children.

About Scribe Media

Scribe Media, led by bestselling author and CEO Eric Jorgenson, is a premier professional publishing company based in Austin, Texas, that helps entrepreneurs, executives, and thought leaders turn their ideas into professionally published books. With comprehensive services including writing, editing, design, distribution, and marketing, their world-class team has created numerous Wall Street Journal, New York Times, and USA Today bestsellers while ensuring each book maintains the author's unique voice and expertise.

