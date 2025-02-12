Lucara Diamond Corp.: LUCARA ANNOUNCES HISTORIC DIAMOND SALE

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUC) (BSE: LUC) (Nasdaq FNGM: LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") is delighted to announce the successful sale of two extraordinary diamonds from its world-class Karowe Mine in Botswana. Final payment for and delivery of the legendary 549 carat Sethunya diamond and the magnificent 1,080 carat Eva Star diamond has been completed, marking one of the most significant diamond sales in recent history. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. PDF Version

The Sethunya, recovered in 2021, and the Eva Star, discovered in 2023, showcase the remarkable quality and size of diamonds consistently produced from the South Lobe of the Karowe kimberlite. These exceptional stones underscore Karowe's position as one of the world's most prolific sources of large, high-value diamonds.

"The sale of these two extraordinary diamonds further validates our investment in the Karowe underground project," said William Lamb, President and CEO of Lucara. "The unique characteristics of Karowe's kimberlite, particularly in the South Lobe, continue to amaze us with its ability to produce diamonds of exceptional size and quality. The mineralogy we're seeing is truly unprecedented in the industry, consistently delivering Type IIa diamonds of remarkable clarity and size."

The Company sold the stones for a combined sum of $54.0 million and recognized $44.0 million in revenue net of fees, excluding royalties. The Company received $20.0 million in previous years and following this sale, a further $24.0 million was due, of which $16.0 million and $8.0 million were received in Q4 2024 and Q1 2025 respectively.

This significant transaction reinforces Lucara's position as a leading producer of large, exceptional diamonds and demonstrates the continued strong demand for these rare stones in the luxury market. The Company remains committed to its innovative approach to diamond recovery and ensuring maximum value realization for these unique assets.

As required by the Project Facility, of the $24.0 million sale proceeds, $16.0 million, net of royalties, was used to fund the Cost Overrun Reserve Account.

ABOUT LUCARA

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Diamond Mine in Botswana. The Karowe Mine has been in production since 2012 and is the focus of the Company's operations and development activities. Lucara has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. Lucara and its subsidiaries operate transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment, and community relations. Lucara is certified by the Responsible Jewellery Council, complies with the Kimberley Process, and has adopted the IFC Performance Standards and the World Bank Group's Environmental, Health and Safety Guidelines for Mining (2007). Accordingly, the development of the Karowe underground project ("UGP") adheres to the Equator Principles. Lucara is committed to upholding high standards while striving to deliver long-term economic benefits to Botswana and the communities in which the Company operates.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lucara pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The Company's certified adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Bergs Securities AB, ca@bergssecurities.se, +46 739 49 62 50. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on February 11, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

