Tesla's stock continues its downward spiral, marking a significant decline from its 52-week high of $488.50 reached last December. The electric vehicle manufacturer's shares have plummeted approximately 30%, currently trading at $346.25, reflecting growing investor concerns about the company's performance and market position. The fourth quarter of 2024 painted a particularly concerning picture, with earnings per share dropping dramatically to $0.72 from $2.49 in the previous year's comparable period. Revenue growth remained sluggish at just 2.15%, reaching $25.71 billion, falling short of market expectations. This decline comes amid broader market challenges and mounting operational pressures facing the electric vehicle sector.

Analyst Outlook Remains Cautious

Market experts maintain a conservative stance on Tesla's prospects, with consensus estimates placing the stock's fair value at $277.71, significantly below current trading levels. While analysts project earnings per share to reach $2.94 for 2025, many market observers advocate a cautious approach given the challenging business environment and recent performance metrics. Despite showing some recovery from its 52-week low of $138.82, the combination of disappointing quarterly results and broader market headwinds continues to weigh heavily on investor sentiment.

Ad

Fresh Tesla information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Tesla analysis...