Tesla's stock continues its downward spiral, marking a significant decline from its 52-week high of $488.50 reached last December. The electric vehicle manufacturer's shares have plummeted approximately 30%, currently trading at $346.25, reflecting growing investor concerns about the company's performance and market position. The fourth quarter of 2024 painted a particularly concerning picture, with earnings per share dropping dramatically to $0.72 from $2.49 in the previous year's comparable period. Revenue growth remained sluggish at just 2.15%, reaching $25.71 billion, falling short of market expectations. This decline comes amid broader market challenges and mounting operational pressures facing the electric vehicle sector.
Analyst Outlook Remains Cautious
Market experts maintain a conservative stance on Tesla's prospects, with consensus estimates placing the stock's fair value at $277.71, significantly below current trading levels. While analysts project earnings per share to reach $2.94 for 2025, many market observers advocate a cautious approach given the challenging business environment and recent performance metrics. Despite showing some recovery from its 52-week low of $138.82, the combination of disappointing quarterly results and broader market headwinds continues to weigh heavily on investor sentiment.
