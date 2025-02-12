Desert Control AS: Desert Control Releases Q4 2024 Report and Year-to-Date Company Update

SANDNES, Norway, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Desert Control AS (DSRT) announces its fourth quarter report and interim full-year financial results for the fiscal period ending 31 December 2024.

Desert Control delivered a?breakthrough year in 2024, securing?its first full-scale commercial golf course clients,?progressing agriculture pilots to larger deployments, increasing licensing revenue in the Middle East, and advancing?technology scalability?to accelerate commercialization and unlock high-volume deployments. Revenues and project volumes more than doubled from the previous year, and a growing pipeline positions the company for a more than?tenfold increase in LNC volume and revenues for 2025.

Q4-2024 Highlights:

First Full-Scale Golf Course Deployments Secured:?Desert Control signed agreements for 2025 deployments with two California golf courses under its new?pay-as-you-save?model, with a total contract value potential to exceed?NOK 14 million. This?recurring revenue model provides immediate financial benefits to customers, shortens sales cycles, and accelerates adoption.

Record Licensing Growth in the Middle East:?Licensing revenue and deployment activity?tripled from Q3 to Q4, driven by expanding projects in the?UAE and Saudi Arabia. Key agreements include?commercial real estate projects in the UAE,?and collaboration with Estidama to advance LNC for sustainable agriculture?in Saudi Arabia.

Selected for United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) Innovation Accelerator program:?Desert Control's LNC technology was selected for a funded?demonstration project in Iraq?through the WFP Innovation Accelerator's SPRINT program. The project aims to?restore degraded land into fertile soil, creating a?blueprint for drought response, food security, and climate resilience.

Next-Gen Production System Achieves 120,000 L/Hour Capacity:?Successfully?field-tested in the second half of 2024, the system with 8X capacity increase remains on track for?commercial readiness in mid-2025, reducing costs and enabling?large-scale deployments.

Post-Quarter Agreement with North America's Largest Date Grower:?On 15 January 2025, Desert Control secured a?NOK 1.5 million contract with?Oasis Date. LNC will be applied to?160 acres of the first Medjool date farm, with?potential expansion across 5,000 acres.

Financial Highlights:

Desert Control?more than doubled LNC revenues in 2024, supported by?technology advancements, increased project volumes, and operational efficiencies.

Revenue Growth:?Full-year?LNC revenue reached NOK 1.88 million, up from NOK 0.89 million recorded in 2023.?Total Q4 2024 revenue?was?NOK 0.22 million, up from?NOK 0.00 million?in Q4 2023.

EBITDA Improvement:?Full-year?EBITDA improved from NOK -60.05 million in 2023 to NOK -56.78 million in 2024, reflecting?continued operational efficiencies and transitioning to the licensed operator model in the Middle East. This?improvement, however, is even more significant than the headline figures suggest, demonstrating?a substantial improvement in the Company's core operations.

In?Q4 2023, EBITDA was?positively impacted by a one-time NOK 15.5 million gain from discontinued operations, inflating reported EBITDA to?NOK 0.76 million. In comparison,?Q4 2024 EBITDA was NOK -11.99 million. Excluding this one-off, Desert Control's EBITDA improvement is close to NOK 19 million for 2024 full year.

In conclusion,?the Company's burn rate remains lower than last year?and?aligns with previous projections, confirming that the?current cash runway, excluding revenues, extends into Q4 2025 as planned.

Cash Position:?Desert Control ended?2024 with NOK 64 million in cash, compared to NOK 75?million at the end of Q3 2024 and NOK 119 million at the end of 2023. The company continues to operate?with no interest-bearing debt.

The combination of doubling revenue, improved EBITDA, and maintaining a cash position without debt underscores Desert Control's ability to scale efficiently. Advancements in production technology, including the next-generation LNC production system, are expected to strengthen profitability further and support growth as the company scales its operations and deployments in 2025.

Outlook:

Desert Control enters 2025 with?strong momentum, scaling from?pilot projects to larger-scale commercial deployments?across?golf, agriculture, and urban landscaping. The?next-generation production system remains on track for mid-2025, unlocking?greater capacity, cost efficiencies, and hardware sales revenue. With?expanding licensing revenues, recurring revenue contracts, and a growing commercial pipeline, Desert Control is well-positioned for solid growth in its soil health and water conservation markets.

Q4 Report 2024:

The information enclosed is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to sections 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

The report can be downloaded from the company webpage:?https://desertcontrol.com/investors/

A webcast presentation for Desert Control Q4 2024 Report and Company Update is hosted on 12 February 2025 at 10.00 AM, Central European Time (CET). Register:?https://go.desertcontrol.com/Q4-2024

