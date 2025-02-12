Aegir Insights, a leader in offshore wind intelligence, unveils its integrated platform, powered by Quant technology, to transform decision-making across the offshore wind value chain

The platform combines high-quality data, advanced analytics, and simulation software to empower developers, suppliers, governments, financial institutions, and advisors to make better investment decisions, faster

By enabling data-driven decisions and optimizing capital allocation, Aegir Insights empowers industry professionals to de-risk projects, navigate cost volatility, and achieve robust project economics

Aegir Insights proudly unveils their cutting-edge platform designed to revolutionize decision-making across the offshore wind value chain. Powered by Quant technology, Aegir integrates data, advanced analytics, industry-leading intelligence, and modeling software, enabling developers, suppliers, governments, financial institutions and advisors to confidently navigate the evolving renewable energy landscape.

Addressing the challenges of offshore wind expansion

Offshore wind power is one of the fastest-growing segments in clean energy investment. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA)'s latest World Energy Transition Outlook (2023), global offshore wind capacity must grow from today's 64 GW to 494 GW by 2030 and an ambitious 2,465 GW by 2050 to meet energy transition targets. However, offshore wind projects today have long development timelines that can span up to 10 years with complex decision processes and risks. Thus, high-quality data and simulation capabilities offer profound value by increasing the likelihood of successful outcomes when deploying billions of dollars in individual projects.

In this complex and high-stakes environment, Aegir Insights delivers essential solutions to optimize development, reduce costs, and accelerate investments. By enabling data-driven decisions and ensuring optimal capital allocation, Aegir empowers industry professionals to navigate cost volatility and achieve robust project economics.

"Offshore wind is a critical pillar of the global energy transition, but achieving scale requires smarter, faster, and more collaborative solutions," said Scott Urquhart, CEO, Aegir Insights. "Aegir was built to address this need, helping developers, suppliers, government agencies, financial institutions and advisors overcome barriers and seize opportunities in this dynamic sector."

Built for the offshore wind ecosystem by experienced industry professionals

Aegir Insights brings together a suite of tools tailored to the diverse needs of developers, suppliers, government agencies and financial stakeholders:

Data Analytics: Gain access to an unparalleled database of global offshore wind projects across 60+ markets. Continuously updated and rigorously vetted, this resource equips users to make informed decisions with confidence.

Gain access to an unparalleled database of global offshore wind projects across 60+ markets. Continuously updated and rigorously vetted, this resource equips users to make informed decisions with confidence. Intelligence: Stay informed with expert insights into commercial, regulatory, and market developments, enabling stakeholders to identify opportunities and mitigate risks in the fast-evolving landscape.

Stay informed with expert insights into commercial, regulatory, and market developments, enabling stakeholders to identify opportunities and mitigate risks in the fast-evolving landscape. Aegir Quant Software: Conduct rapid, precise commercial analysis at project and portfolio levels. This powerful modeling solution delivers actionable insights to optimize investments and streamline decision-making.

Accelerating growth across key segments

Aegir Insights already serves leading developers, suppliers, government agencies, financial institutions and advisors and is rapidly expanding its client reach. The platform also addresses critical needs within the supplier ecosystem, where optimizing supply chains and reducing cost uncertainties are essential to ensuring timely project delivery.

"Aegir Insights is a game changer for the industry, providing instant access to expert-driven intel. With the platform, our team can focus on development instead of data gathering. It keeps us ahead of trends and empowers Skyborn to make confident, data-driven decisions," said Casper Thorhauge, SVP Americas, Skyborn Renewables.

Unparalleled user experience

Purpose-built to match the workflows of industry professionals, the new platform offers an intuitive interface, dynamic visualizations, and interactive mapping tools. The platform's user-centric design simplifies access to critical insights, helping teams collaborate effectively and deliver results faster.

"Aegir's platform is a highly efficient tool for deep dives into specific offshore wind projects and portfolios. It is very user-friendly with an intuitive interface that makes it easy to extract and analyze data quickly and effectively" said Jakob Falk Andersen, Platform Director, Vattenfall. "We use Aegir to supplement our internal tools and to obtain a broader industrial benchmark; here, Aegir's skilled team delivers excellent services adding even more value to the experience."

The gold standard in offshore wind decision-making

As the offshore wind sector and broader renewable energy sector continues to develop, Aegir establishes itself as the premier partner for developers, suppliers, government agencies and financial stakeholders. By delivering bankable intelligence, the platform ensures optimal capital allocation, risk mitigation, and project success in the renewable energy transition.

About Aegir Insights

Aegir Insights delivers bankable intelligence for offshore wind decision-making.

Aegir Insights serves a global client base across corporate, financial, suppliers and governmental segments, with product coverage across more than 60 offshore wind markets. Aegir Insights leverages data science and deep industry experience to help global renewable players make smarter decisions.

Aegir's integrated platform, powered by Quant technology, delivers real-time data, analytics, software and intelligence to optimize offshore wind decision-making. With deep industry expertise, Aegir provides the insights you need to succeed in the evolving renewables energy landscape.

https://www.aegirinsights.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250211594287/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Sarah Häring

Media Manager, Aegir Insights

Email: sarah.haering@aegirinsights.com

Phone number: +45 24 21 25 48.

Business Development contact:

Matthew Delany

Vice President Business Development, Aegir Insights

Email: matthew.delany@aegirinsights.com

Phone number: +45 93 93 65 24