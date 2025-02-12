Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.02.2025
US-Biotech-Firma sorgt für Furore - steckt hier die Zukunft der Krebsheilung?
12.02.2025 07:06 Uhr
Altair Engineering Names Adastra GmbH as Channel Partner for EMEA Region

Altair knowledge graph solutions to help Adastra clients streamline decision-making and maximize the value of their data

TROY, Mich., Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, has named Adastra GmbH, a leading global consultancy specializing in data-driven transformation, as a new channel partner for the EMEA region. Adastra will leverage its AI and integration expertise to help clients throughout the region implement Altair's knowledge graph solutions within the Altair® RapidMiner® platform to uncover hidden data relationships, enhance decision-making, and enable smarter, more connected systems.

Altair has named Adastra GmbH as a new channel partner for the EMEA region. Adastra will leverage its AI and integration expertise to help clients throughout the region implement Altair's knowledge graph solutions within the Altair® RapidMiner® platform.

"We are thrilled to welcome Adastra as a channel partner. They are well-known for delivering high-quality products and their expertise within the automotive industry in particular will help us deliver compelling solutions throughout the region," said Kimon Afsaridis, managing director of Eastern Europe and vice president of indirect EMEA sales, Altair. "We look forward to collaborating with a channel partner who shares our vision of data accessibility, democratization, and innovation."

By combining Altair's advanced data analytics and AI technologies with Adastra's expertise in integration and delivery, the partnership will empower organizations to unlock the full potential of their data, drive innovation, and improve decision-making.

"Given the data challenges in LLM-based solutions for automotive, Altair's knowledge graph solutions will enhance retrieval and reasoning, enabling smarter and more reliable implementations. We look forward to integrating this capability into our solutions," said Cem Bilir, head of automotive and manufacturing, Adastra Germany.

This partnership reflects Altair's ongoing commitment to working with leading partners to drive innovation and deliver transformative solutions to organizations worldwide. By joining forces, Altair and Adastra aim to provide businesses with the tools and expertise needed to thrive in an increasingly data-driven world.

Altair works with a global network of channel and technology partners. To learn more or to become a partner, visit https://altair.com/altair-partners.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world - all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit https://www.altair.com.

Media contacts


Altair Corporate

Altair Investor Relations

Bridget Hagan

Stephen Palmtag

+1.216.769.2658

+1.669.328.9111

corp-newsroom@altair.com

ir@altair.com



Altair Europe/The Middle East/Africa

Altair Asia-Pacific

Louise Wilce

Man Wang

+44 (0)7392 437 635

86-21-5016635, 825

emea-newsroom@altair.com

apac-newsroom@altair.com

Altair

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2613769/Altair_Newsroom_NR_Altair_and_Adastra_Social.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1421069/Altair_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/altair-names-adastra-gmbh-as-channel-partner-for-emea-region-302369755.html

