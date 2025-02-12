Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.02.2025
US-Biotech-Firma sorgt für Furore - steckt hier die Zukunft der Krebsheilung?
WKN: A0CA0G | ISIN: NL0000009165 | Ticker-Symbol: HNK1
Tradegate
11.02.25
21:30 Uhr
68,50 Euro
+0,04
+0,06 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HEINEKEN NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEINEKEN NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
71,0072,0007:55
69,4469,9207:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.02.2025 07:10 Uhr
160 Leser
HEINEKEN NV: Heineken N.V. reports 2024 full year results

Finanznachrichten News

Heineken N.V. reports 2024 full year results

Amsterdam, 12 February 2025 - Heineken N.V. (HEINEKEN) [(EURONEXT: HEIA; OTCQX: HEINY)] announces:

Solid results with broad-based growth and profit expansion in 2024

Key Highlights
  • Revenue €35,955 million
  • Net revenue (beia) 5.0% organic growth, per hectolitre 3.5%
  • Beer volume 1.6% organic growth; Heineken® volume up 8.8%
  • Operating profit €3,517 million; operating profit (beia) 8.3% organic growth
  • Operating profit (beia) margin 15.1%, up 40 bps
  • Net profit €978 million; net profit (beia) 7.3% organic growth
  • Diluted EPS (beia) €4.89
  • Free Operating Cash Flow €3,058 million
  • HEINEKEN to launch two-year €1.5 billion share buyback programme
  • Full year 2025 outlook: 4% to 8% operating profit (beia) organic growth

CEO Statement

Dolf van den Brink, Chairman of the Executive Board / CEO, commented:

"We delivered solid results with broad-based growth and profit expansion in 2024. Beer volume grew organically by 1.6%, and net revenue (beia) was up 5.0% with strong operating profit (beia) growth of 8.3%. Notably, our beer volume expanded in all four regions, across both developed and emerging markets.

Our EverGreen strategy continued to shape operations. Premium volume grew 5%, led globally by Heineken®, which was up 9%. Mainstream beer volume rose 2%, spearheaded by the leading brands in our largest markets, including Amstel in Brazil, Cruzcampo in the UK, and Kingfisher in India. The beyond beer segment grew 4%, led by Desperados globally and Savanna cider in Southern Africa. Heineken® 0.0 grew 10%, reinforcing our global leadership in non-alcoholic beer.

Gross savings exceeded €0.6 billion, supporting a 40 bps operating margin (beia) expansion. Marketing and selling investment increased by €0.3 billion, a double-digit organic increase, and we stepped up funding behind our digital and technology initiatives. Capital productivity focus helped deliver a strong free operating cash flow, exceeding €3 billion.

Looking ahead, we are well-positioned to further increase our investment in marketing and selling and behind our EverGreen priorities in 2025. We expect to grow operating profit (beia) organically in the range of 4% to 8%."

Enquiries

Media Investors
Christiaan Prins Tristan van Strien
Director of Global Communication Global Director of Investor Relations
Marlie Paauw Lennart Scholtus / Chris Steyn
Corporate Communications Lead Investor Relations Manager / Senior Analyst
E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com (mailto:pressoffice@heineken.com) E-mail: investors@heineken.com (mailto:investors@heineken.com)
Tel: +31-20-5239355 Tel: +31-20-5239590

Conference Call Details

HEINEKEN will host an analyst and investor video webcast about its 2024 FY results today, 12 February, at 14:00 CET/ 13:00 GMT/ 08.00 EST. The live video webcast will be accessible via the company's website: https://www.theheinekencompany.com/investors/results-reports-webcasts-and-presentations.

An audio replay service will also be made available after the webcast at the above web address. Analysts and investors can dial-in using the following telephone numbers:

United Kingdom (local): +44 20 3936 2999
Netherlands (local): +31 85 888 7233
United States: +1 646 787 9445
All other locations: +44 20 3936 2999
For the full list of dial in numbers, please refer to the following link: Global Dial-In Numbers (https://www.netroadshow.com/events/global-numbers?confId=59791)
Participation password for all countries: 962302

Attachment

  • 2024 FYPR_Final.pdf (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c01888b6-73da-4e7f-95e8-c4ec19a27a66)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
